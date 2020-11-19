Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 2:44 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. East Rochester Road.
Ottumwa Police
12:29 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of South James Street with OWI first offense.
10:11 a.m. Wednesday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street.
12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Ashley Renee Lewman, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Moore Street with keeping prohibited animals and rabies vaccine violation.
1:19 p.m. Wednesday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
2:23 p.m. Wednesday. Leory James Mcclinton, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
9 p.m. Wednesday. Cecelia Irene Hopwood, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:01 p.m. Wednesday. Autumn Virginia Bolser, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault on certain occupations-noninjury and public nudity-urination.
No time given, Wednesday. Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Wednesday. Cole Dwaine Stewart, 29, of Knoxville, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 8:41 a.m. Wednesday. South Drake Avenue, Centerville. 6:06 p.m. Wednesday. North Haynes Avenue, Centerville. 9:54 p.m. Wednesday. East State Street, Centerville.