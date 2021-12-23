Ottumwa Police
1:54 a.m. Wednesday. Ruben Florencio, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota Street and Minnesota Street with failure to appear.
3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Ian Alexander Mourton, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with third-degree burglary and was served with two warrants.
3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with third-degree burglary.
3:59 p.m. Wednesday. Jeremiah Elias Collins, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
4:51 p.m. Wednesday. Tiffany Kay McNeal, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
8:47 p.m. Wednesday. Kendra Leigh Cortez, 31, of Oskaloosa, was charged at North Court Street and East Sixth Street with possession of controlled substance.
Wapello Sheriff
11:06 a.m. Wednesday. Demetri Nauvon McDonald, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested in Eddyville on outstanding warrants for domestic abuse assault, two counts of violation of no contact order and two counts of failure to appear.
3:59 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Allen Stivers, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Selena Joan Smith, 46, of Hedrick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:41 a.m. Wednesday. Bradden Lane Parson, 18, of Centerville, was charged at Ninth Street and West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with OWI, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:58 p.m. Wednesday. Tanner Douglas Robinson, 25, of Moravia, was charged in the 500 block of South Henry Street, Moravia, with possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance violation and possession of controlled substance.
3:58 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in Moravia with controlled substance violation.