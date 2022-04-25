Ottumwa Police
8:23 a.m. Friday. Cory Allen Osborne, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
11:40 a.m. Friday. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with domestic abuse assault and first-degree burglary.
12:36 p.m. Friday. Zachary Joseph Kirkman, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Second Street with second-degree theft.
4:30 p.m. Friday. Justin Dean Henderson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, possession of an incendiary or explosive device, failure to appear, and second-degree criminal mischief.
5:58 p.m. Friday. Keontae Bernard Miller, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Green Street with interference with official acts.
7:01 p.m. Friday. Jessica Ruth Fortney, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Webster Street with fifth-degree theft.
11:44 p.m. Friday. Ryan Richard Reed, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:50 p.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
1:49 a.m. Saturday. Bethanie Ann Yochum, 28, of Fairfield, was charged in the 100 block of Northview Avenue with possession of controlled substance and OWI.
2:03 a.m. Saturday. Chelsey Nichole Reynolds, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with OWI.
2:14 a.m. Saturday. Devin Dean Besco, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of North Court Street with forgery or theft of lottery ticket, fifth-degree theft and two counts of probation violation, and was served with two warrants.
5:18 a.m. Saturday. O C Davis Jr., 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Finley Avenue with failure to appear.
6:27 p.m. Saturday. Ashley Michael Augustine, 40, of What Cheer, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft enhanced.
6:49 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with possession or purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
No time given, Saturday. Brenda Hauk, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Green and Lincoln, with OWI, eluding, striking fixtures and reckless driving.
12:32 a.m. Sunday. Rodney Scott Brown, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Court Street and North Court Street with OWI.
2:09 a.m. Sunday. Netipan Nikes, 41, o Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street with public intoxication.
2:24 a.m. Sunday. Hollie Jo Stoker, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with OWI.
2:53 a.m. Sunday. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with assault.
9:50 a.m. Sunday. Daywoe Nimely, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with interference with official acts, no SR 22 insurance and driving under suspension.
1:38 p.m. Sunday. Rk Kalus, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with domestic abuse assault, reckless driving, no valid license and failure to provide information and aid.
2:27 p.m. Sunday. Bounthanon Phiakhamta, 40, of Des Moines, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
8:07 p.m. Sunday. Tracy Allen Dyer, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:49 p.m. Sunday. Armando Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue with OWI second offense, interference with official acts, no SR 22 insurance, driving under suspension and failure to control vehicle.
9:18 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan Joe Mcfarland, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
April 19. Leanna Osterloh, 46, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespass.
April 19. Charles Burch, 33, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
April 19. Jacob Phillips, 30, of Allerton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
April 19. Corbin Marschke, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to complete mittimus.
April 21. Steven Clark, 25, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no SR22 on file.
Centerville Police
7:37 p.m. April 20. Joshua Michael Simmons, 31, of Centerville, was charged at Haynes Avenue and East State Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
11:42 p.m. April 24. Billy Joseph Johnson, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 1200 block of West Washington Street, Centerville, with three counts of violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:19 a.m. April 16. Jordan John Clark, 20, of Mystic, was charged at Brandon Avenue and West North Street, Moravia, with OWI, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to obey stop sign.