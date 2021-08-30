Ottumwa Fire
11:04 a.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
11:54 a.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street.
1:50 p.m. Saturday. Tree fire in the 600 block of East Second Street.
4:19 a.m. Sunday. Lift assist in the 100 block of East Rochester Road.
12:47 p.m. Sunday. River rescue at the Skate Park.
4:28 p.m. Sunday. False alarm in the 900 block of West Second Street.
12:28 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Pennsylvania Place.
8:15 a.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of North Weller Street.
12:13 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of North Court Street.
Medical calls: 8:04 a.m. Saturday. Russell Street. 10:33 a.m. Saturday. Iowa Avenue. 4:46 p.m. Saturday. Minneopa Avenue. 5:19 p.m. Saturday. East Fourth Street. 6:54 p.m. Saturday. Lee Avenue. 7:34 p.m. Saturday. Burns Avenue. 9:43 p.m. Saturday. South Moore Street. 2:59 a.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Casper Drive. 11:43 a.m. Sunday. West Fourth Street. 1:43 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 6:29 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 8:06 p.m. Sunday. North Ransom Street. 7:12 a.m. Monday. South Milner Street. 10:09 a.m. Monday. West Rochester Road. 10:31 a.m. Monday. South Willard Street. 11:21 a.m. Monday. Quincy Avenue. 2:02 p.m. Monday. North Elm Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:03 a.m. Friday. Brien Arthur Mayer, 57, Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
10:17 a.m. Friday. Tytus Jay Hunt, 19, Ottumwa, was cited at the intersection of Locust Street and North Fellows Avenue with failure to appear.
10:20 a.m. Friday. Chris Killion, 32, Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
12:58 p.m. Friday. Michale William Conley, 46, Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of Epps Street. Patricia Joy Groom, 38, Ottumwa, was arrested at the same location for operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
1 p.m. Friday. Tanya Lynn Hancock, 37, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1400 block of Albia Road for trespass.
3:45 p.m. Friday. Jacob Lucas Comer, 43, Bloomfield, was arrested at the intersection of Highway 63 and Mary Street for attempted third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
6:24 p.m. Friday. Heather Dawn Steele, 42, Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of West Second Street.
8:20 p.m. Friday. Paul glenn Schleiger III, 28, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of Filmore Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:30 p.m. Friday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of Albia Road for public intoxication, first-degree harassment and public nudity, public urination or defecation.
1 p.m. Saturday. Patricia Joy Groom, 38, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of Epps Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant service, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation (intent to manufacture) and failure to affix drug stamp (7 or more grams).
8:16 p.m. Saturday. Lawrence E. Moore, 33, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1600 block of Stellar Avenue for domestic abuse assault.
9 p.m. Saturday. Chastity Renee Rohr, 29, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue for assault.
11:46 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Robert Diggs II, 19, Ottumwa was arrested at the intersection of West Mary and South Milner street with driving while barred.
12:02 a.m. Sunday. Michael David Madden, 40, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 700 block of North Ash Street for driving while barred.
12:30 a.m. Sunday. Joseph William Hannam, 56, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 700 block East Main Street for possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two juveniles were cited in the 500 block of Church street with curfew violation.
2:37 a.m. Sunday. Juan A. Torres Rivera, 49, Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Hancock and Dewey streets for operating under the influence.
4:06 a.m. Sunday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Mary Street with dominion/control of a firearm, warrant service and driving while barred.
4:56 a.m. Friday. Kendra Cilie Larue, 28, Burlington, was served a warrant in the 400 block of North Market Street. Trinity Monia Ownby, 26, Ottumwa was arrested in the same location for operating while under the influence and neglect or abandonment of dependent person.
8:41 a.m. Sunday. Timothy Heifort, 55, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Fourth Street for driving while barred.
8:14 p.m. Sunday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 45, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue for trespass, fifth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Centerville Police
11:49 p.m. Sunday. Shawn Michael Dukes, 18, Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested at the intersection of North 13th and Jackson streets for assault.