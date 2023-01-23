Ottumwa Police
12:27 a.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged at West Fourth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI.
9:20 a.m Jan. 18. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of North Court Street with assault.
9:25 a.m. Jan. 18. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of North Court with assault.
9:35 a.m. Jan. 18. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with trespass and providing false identification.
9:44 a.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 400 block of Hughes Avenue with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
10:48 a.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
4:10 p.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
5:14 p.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.
7:58 p.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 500 block of South Davis Street with failure to appear.
8:58 p.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged at South Sheridan Avenue and Adeline Road with driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
9:28 p.m. Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with violation of protective order.
No time given, Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
No time given, Jan. 18. A subject was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
10 a.m. Jan. 19. A subject was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts.
6:40 p.m. Jan. 19. Two subjects were charged at the Wapello County Jail with multiple counts of protective order violations.
7:43 p.m. Jan. 19. A subject was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:55 p.m. Jan. 19. A subject was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree criminal mischief.
No time given, Jan. 19. A subject was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Jan. 19. A subject was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with possession of controlled substance.
12:03 a.m. Jan. 20. A subject was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
3:01 p.m. Jan. 20. A juvenile was charged in the 15000 block of Truman Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
6 p.m. Jan. 20. Two juveniles were each charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with fifth-degree theft.
6:07 p.m. Jan. 20. A subject was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:57 p.m. Jan. 20. A subject was charged at East Second Street and North Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:40 p.m. Jan. 20. A subject was charged at West Fourth Street and North Cass Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:58 p.m. Jan. 20. A subject was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with two counts of probation violation.
12:05 a.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged in the 200 block of South Adams Avenue with violation of protective order.
12:14 a.m. Jan. 21. A subject was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
3:32 a.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI.
3:23 a.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI, possession of controlled substance and introducing intoxicants or drugs into institution.
2:01 p.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged at East Main Street and South Vine Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:45 p.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged at East Second Street and North Birch Street with first-degree burglary, interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification.
11:35 p.m. Jan. 21. A subject was charged at West Fifth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI second offense.
No time given, Jan. 21. A subject was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
No time given, Jan. 21. A subject was charged at Chester Avenue and North Webster Street with driving while barred.
2 a.m. Jan. 22. A subject was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with drunk driving revocation.
1:29 p.m. Jan. 22. A subject was charged at East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
1:43 p.m. Jan. 22. A subject was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Jan. 22. A subject was charged in the 200 block of North Green Street with domestic abuse assault, assault causing bodily injury, OWI and neglect/abandonment of depending person.
