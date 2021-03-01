Ottumwa Fire
4:12 p.m. Friday. Gas leak on Wabash Avenue.
10:35 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint on Minnesota Street.
11:09 p.m. Saturday. Investigation on East Mary Street.
9:08 a.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to Bryan Road.
1 p.m. Sunday. Public service on North Ransom Street.
2:50 p.m. Sunday. Car collision at Highways 63 and 34.
1:13 a.m. Monday. False alarm on Albia Road.
2:46 a.m. Monday. Carbon dioxide check on Burrhus Street.
8:40 a.m. Monday. Assist public health department on North Court Street.
9:22 a.m. Monday. Public assistance on North Quincy Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:20 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 5:46 p.m. Friday. Hamilton Street. 6:43 p.m. Friday. Keota Street. 7:43 p.m. Friday. Steller Avenue. 2:15 a.m. Saturday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 4:19 a.m. Saturday. East Rochester Street. 4:52 a.m. Saturday. Kingsley Drive. 5:32 a.m. Saturday. East Finley Avenue. 8:21 a.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 8:36 a.m. Saturday. Ray Street. 10:54 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 3:14 p.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 3:32 p.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Oak Meadow Drive. 5:52 p.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 6:32 p.m. Saturday. North Elm Street. 11:53 p.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 6:22 a.m. Sunday. South Iowa Avenue. 9:10 a.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Osceola Street. 5:27 p.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 5:48 p.m. Sunday. Lillian Street. 6:48 p.m. Sunday. North Wapello Street. 8:48 p.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 8:58 p.m. Sunday. Lillian Street. 11:59 p.m. Sunday. North Clay Street. 6:44 a.m. Monday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 9:30 a.m. Monday. West Keota Street. 10:28 a.m. Monday. South Hancock Street.
Ottumwa Police
11:13 a.m. Friday. William Fred Lowe, 72, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with assault causing bodily injury and violation of no-contact order.
9:23 p.m. Friday. Couland Kalejar, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue.
1:40 a.m. Saturday. Melissa Jo Payne, 31, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 100 block of South Davis Street with driving while barred.
2:34 a.m. Saturday. Byron Francisco-Juan, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with OWI and person under legal age.
4:14 a.m. Saturday. Jose Hernandez-Otero, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with assault.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. Sara Dawn Brown, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with fialure to appear.
2:40 p.m. Saturday. Shane Eugene Glick, 54, of Moravia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
4:10 p.m. Saturday. Heidi Jean Thomason, 31, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:14 p.m. Saturday. James Albert Orr V, 44, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with three counts of violation of no contact order.
8:10 p.m. Saturday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with driving while barred.
9:31 p.m. Saturday. Ethan Anthony Orth, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Moore Street with failure to appear.
9:40 p.m. Saturday. Justin Lee Demoney, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
9:40 p.m. Saturday. Charles Eugene Jorgensen, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with interference with official acts.
11:38 p.m. Saturday. Justin Lee Demoney, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Madison Avenue with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:46 a.m. Sunday. Lauren Nichole Cavanaugh, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with OWI and possession of controlled substance.
1:46 a.m. Sunday. Jayda Destiny Groves, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with person under legal age and possession of controlled substance.
2:46 a.m. Sunday. Hester Lee Helmuth, 22, of Drakesville, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Quincy Avenue with OWI.
2:27 a.m. Sunday. Mark Nicholas Weber, 33, of Hedrick, was charged at Church Street and Richmond Avenue with OWI.
3:06 p.m. Sunday. Nenrose Lorennij, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with OWI and neglect/abandonment of a dependent person.
3:40 p.m. Sunday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
3:50 p.m. Sunday. Larry Dean Howie, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Lillian Street with public intoxication.
3:50 p.m. Sunday. Louis G. Martin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Lillian Street with public intoxication.
Wapello Sheriff
11:39 a.m. Thursday. Christopher Denham, 25, of Eldon, was charged in the 5200 block of 63rd Avenue, Eldon, with eluding and driving while barred.
4:42 p.m. Thursday. Cody Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 7900 block of Cliffland Road, Ottumwa, with trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
318 a.m. Friday. Darshawn Hope, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue, Ottumwa, with driving while barred, driving under suspension, no SR-22 insurance and operation without registration.