Ottumwa Police
3:26 p.m. Wednesday. Sarai Gabriel Hernandez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Davis Street with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
5:14 p.m. Wednesday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Chester Avenue with two counts of probation violation.
5:40 p.m. Wednesday. William Joseph Forney, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Church Street with third-degree burglary.
6:24 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged with third-degree harassment.
6:26 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged with third-degree burglary.
9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn Lynn Howard, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of violation of protective order.
No time given, Wednesday. Kenyada M. McCraven, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Main Street with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
3:18 a.m. Monday. Nancy Lanman, 62, of Sigourney, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
12:31 p.m. Monday. Timothy Thorn, 48, of Fort Madison, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
3:49 p.m. Monday. Ivan Landa, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
9:35 p.m. Tuesday. Curt Gates, 34, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse assault.
9:59 a.m. Wednesday. Randy Burton, 63, of Blakesburg, was arrested for assault.
8:46 p.m. Wednesday. Wendy Waters, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested for driving while barred.
1:38 a.m. Thursday. Zachary Louth, 28, of Birmingham, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, and for public intoxication, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:23 a.m. Sunday. Richard Thomas Grenko, 66, of Centerville, was charged in the 19000 block of 450th St., Mystic, with two counts of violation of a no contact order.
12:23 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at 5th Street and North Main Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, willful injury, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony.