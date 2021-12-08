Ottumwa Police
2:56 a.m. Dec. 1. K-last Paulis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson St. and East Court St. with OWI, providing false identification and no valid license.
4:46 a.m. Dec. 1. Travis Dylan Nelson, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Main Street with interference with official acts, keeping disorderly house, supplying alcohol to person under legal age, and assault on persons in certain occupations.
1:08 p.m. Dec. 1. Christopher Warren Pilcher, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Chester Avenue with driving while barred.
2:25 p.m. Dec. 1. Travis Dylan Nelson, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Main Street with violation of protective order.
3:54 p.m. Dec. 1. Christian Dennis Martinez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Milner Street with violation of protective order, interference with official acts and violation of probation.
7 p.m. Dec. 1. Beau Garrett Jones, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
7:53 p.m. Dec. 1. Floyd Jacob Carrere, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:53 p.m. Dec. 1. Angel Autumn Leaf, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Molly Beatrice Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with possession of controlled substance.
10 p.m. Dec. 1. Tracy Wade Cottrell, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:35 a.m. Dec. 2. John Ansel Amburn, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
10:45 a.m. Dec. 2. Mason Dale McNeely, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Lee County Detention Center with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
10:57 a.m. Dec. 2. Leroy James McClinton, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with OWI and driving while barred.
12:26 p.m. Dec. 2. Christopher Arron Lowe, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Elm Court with violation of no contact order.
2:52 p.m. Dec. 2. Johnny Lee Walker, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.
5 p.m. Dec. 2. Christian Dennis Martinez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:19 p.m. Dec. 2. Terra Dawn McPheter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:43 p.m. Dec. 2. Kayla Deleith Golston, 32, of Moravia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
8:43 p.m. Dec. 2. Randy Roy Mundy, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
1:59 a.m. Friday. William Isom Pickerell, 57, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants at Lee Avenue and South Weller Street.
2:06 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of North Iowa Avenue with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
4:39 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of North Iowa Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:06 p.m. Friday. Brian Allen Munyon, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
10:53 p.m. Friday. Jerame Shawn Buck, 42, of Blakesburg, was charged at South Ward Street and East Finley Avenue with driving while barred.