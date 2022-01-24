Ottumwa Police
12:20 a.m. Jan. 19. Daniel Coleman Saldana, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
2:24 a.m. Jan. 19. Thomas James Hahn, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
11:10 a.m. Jan. 19. Cody Allen Surber, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with trespass.
11:25 a.m. Jan. 19. Shawn Michael Westfall, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with first-degree harassment.
2:11 p.m. Jan. 19. Max Allen Lapoint, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with two counts of violation of probation.
1:55 a.m. Jan. 20. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of West Main Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:22 a.m. Jan. 20. Christopher Stivers, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:30 a.m. Jan. 20. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Webster Street with driving while barred.
2:16 p.m. Jan. 20. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
4:08 p.m. Jan. 20. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of West Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
8:12 p.m. Jan. 20. Christopher Warren Pilcher, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vine Street and Ransom Street with driving while barred.
10:52 p.m. Jan. 20. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with revocation of pre-trial release.
12:52 a.m. Friday. Sarah Jean Howie, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and Church Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:41 p.m. Friday. Tanya Marcel Markwick, 51, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:39 p.m. Friday. Karenina Magarita Paris, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
6:57 p.m. Friday. Two juveniles were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.