Ottumwa Fire
2:56 p.m. Friday. Car accident with injuries on Church Street.
8:08 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 900 block of Tuttle Street.
9:47 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
2:49 a.m. Saturday. Car accident at Quincy Avenue and Blackhawk Road.
4:20 p.m. Saturday. Car accident at Fourth Street and Wapello Street.
7:23 a.m. Sunday. Car fire in the 200 block of South Willard Street.
2:03 p.m. Sunday. Car accident in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.
2:28 p.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to the 1000 block of West Third Street.
4:14 p.m. Sunday. Yard waste fire in the 900 block of Chester Avenue.
5:08 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint on South Adella Street.
Medical calls: 4:33 p.m. Friday. North Forrest Avenue. 5:39 p.m. Friday. South Market Street. 10:49 p.m. Friday. Hamilton Street. 11:43 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 12:36 a.m. Saturday. Myrtle Street and Bardell Street. 2:02 a.m. Saturday. Gladstone Street. 9:24 a.m. Saturday. West Keota Street. 6:48 p.m. Saturday. West Keota Street. 8 p.m. Saturday. West Keota Steet. 11:56 p.m. Saturday. Clinton Avenue. 1:58 a.m. Sunday. North Cass Street. 5:01 a.m. Sunday. Joseph Avenue. 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Glenwood Avenue. 2:31 p.m. Sunday. South Morris Street. 4:25 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 5:42 p.m. Sunday. East Rochester Road. 8:18 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Roemer Avenue. 2:57 a.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 10:02 a.m. Monday. East Vine Street. 10:34 a.m. Monday. East Maple Avenue. 10:43 a.m. Monday. West Rochester Road. 11:23 a.m. Monday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:24 a.m. Friday. Kobey Dylan Durflinger, 20, of Eldon, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with person under legal age.
2:27 p.m. Friday. Wade Matthew Blaine, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
3:56 p.m. Friday. Gilbert Jerome Riddick, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
8:10 p.m. Friday. Kenneth Eugene Mourton, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of South Webster Street.
12:30 a.m. Saturday. Giselle Olivares, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Mistletoe Street with possession of marijuana.
2:23 a.m. Saturday. Austin James Shotts, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Drive and Mowrey Avenue with OWI.
9:53 a.m. Saturday. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with violation of no contact order.
10:45 a.m. Saturday. Melvin Amilton Quinteros, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Cooper Avenue with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
12:03 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree attempted burglary.
12:32 p.m. Saturday. Alek James Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue.
10:46 p.m. Saturday. Anna Marie Shepherd, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Sheffield Street with domestic abuse.
11:13 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Gomez, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and Ferry Street with OWI.
No time given, Saturday. Wesley Melendez, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
2:37 a.m. Sunday. Aaron Christopher Lane, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue with OWI.
2:54 a.m. Sunday. Weslay Flomo, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and West Third Street with OWI.
7:30 a.m. Sunday. Montell Mario Rivers, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with interference with official acts and violation of probation.
8:31 a.m. Sunday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of no contact order.
1:19 p.m. Sunday. Ashley Lynn Capps, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and East Highway 34 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:54 p.m. Sunday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts, domestic abuse assault, trespass and child endangerment.
11:04 p.m. Sunday. Roy Andrew Heartley, 56, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue.
Wapello Sheriff
2:44 p.m. Friday. Darrell Cosgrove, 36, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
3:43 p.m. Friday. Marcus Green, 40, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a bond revocation.
5:49 p.m. Friday. Alyssia Lee, 23, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on outstanding warrants for forgery and fifth-degree theft.
3:31 a.m. Saturday. Bryant Rizo, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Madison Avenue, Ottumwa, with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, attempting to elude and open container.
10:11 p.m. Saturday. Erin Montgomery, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Green and Commercial Streets, Ottumwa, with prohibited acts.
11:06 p.m. Sunday. Ricot Cadet, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged a Highways 34 and 63 with interference with official acts.