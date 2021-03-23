Ottumwa Police
2:41 a.m Friday. Todd Matthew Downing, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and South Richmond Avenue with three counts of revocation of pre-trial release.
5:40 a.m. Friday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Gurley Avenue with public intoxication.
4:45 p.m. Friday. Bethany Jean Florke, 36, of Pulaski, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:55 p.m. Friday. Carin Ann Ison, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with glue sniffing.
8:38 p.m. Friday. Cassia Andrade Lemos, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:47 p.m. Friday. Ricky Jay William Mcpheter, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Sheridan Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
10:43 p.m. Friday. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants at Glendwood Avenue and South Adella Street.
3:11 a.m. Saturday. Douglas Eugene DeJong, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson Street and South Davis Street with escape from custody and violation of parole.
4 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Thomas Garza, 70, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:40 p.m. Saturday. Cody Dean Rupe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and failure to appear.
6 p.m. Saturday. Tayler Randall Meyers, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Adella Street with driving while barred.
6:27 p.m. Saturday. Mickey Allan O'Leary, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Grant Street with driving while barred.
6:49 p.m. Saturday. Jason Edward Liles, 43, of Clinton, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
7:40 p.m. Saturday. Cody Lee Schmitz, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
8:27 p.m. Saturday. Shawn Lynn Howard, 44, of Washington, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with violation of protective order, two counts of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons and interference with official acts.
11:57 p.m. Saturday. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
2:45 a.m. Sunday. Michael Austin Baxter, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
2:45 a.m. Sunday. Brittin Foy Townsend, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
7:45 p.m. Sunday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at Bruce Street and Clinton Avenue.
8:33 p.m. Sunday. Cemeron Dwayne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue with failure to appear.
10:59 p.m. Sunday. Allan Joseph Wright, 35, of Eldon, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with public intoxication and carrying weapons.
11:12 p.m. Sunday. Timothy Michael Deutscher, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 blck of Palmetto Avenue with public intoxication and two counts of domestic abuse.
3:45 a.m. Monday. Christopher Thomas Denham, 25, of Eldon, was charged in the 500 block of North Court Street with fraudulent use of registration, driving while barred, no SR 22 insurance and violation of probation. Denham also was served with three warrants.
10:14 a.m. Monday. Tabitha C. Clayborne, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Third Street with failure to appear.
10:26 a.m. Monday. Denise Fenwick Beavers, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:43 p.m. Monday. Jason Edward Mourton, 45, of Novinger, Missouri, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card.
7:55 p.m. Monday. Jamison Allyn Wyatt, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
5:25 p.m. March 11. Barbara Kellar, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
6:44 p.m. March 11. Jenny Buechler, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged with reckless use of a firearm and domestic abuse.
3:31 a.m. March 12. Jesse Smith, 51, of Unionville, was arrested and charged with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
1:29 p.m. March 12. Michael Davis, 54, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for revocation hearing.
3:56 p.m. March 12. Alan Rodriguez-Paz, 30, of West Des Moines, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
5:59 p.m. March 12. David Murphy, 51, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
10:18 p.m. March 12. Jennifer Clarke, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for sentencing.
2:33 a.m. March 17. Joshua Sprague, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
5:30 p.m. March 17. Jason Liles, 43, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no SR 22 insurance and driving while barred.
3:54 p.m. Thursday. Blake Christy, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender register and had an outstanding warrant for escape.
12:30 a.m. Friday. Irelan Smyser, 21, of Moulton, was arrested and charged in Blakesburg with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:31 p.m. Friday. Alexies Meier, 26, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on outstanding warrants for order to revoke pretrial release supervision and three counts of failure to appear.
1:46 p.m. Friday. Mario Salvatore Riccio Lloyd, 28, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial conference.
7:55 p.m. Friday. Codi Neal, 25, of Drakesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference.
1:50 p.m. Saturday. Felicity McLoud, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of violation of probation.
12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Alek Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on the 7th Street, Ottumwa, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.