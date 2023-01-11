Ottumwa Police
2:56 a.m. Jan. 6. Colt John Ball, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
10:58 a.m. Jan. 6. Ruben Sanchez, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:35 p.m. Jan. 6. K-last Paulis, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of probation violation.
6:47 p.m. Jan. 6. Alexander James Simpson, 26, no town of residence provided, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
7:56 p.m. Jan. 6. Ashley Nicole Iseton, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ferry Street with disorderly conduct.
10:57 p.m. Jan. 6. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with trespass.
No time given, Jan. 6. Malcom Andrew Anderson Jr., 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Jan. 6. Elijah Carter, 20, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Jan. 6. Two juveniles were charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with minor armed with dangerous weapons and possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Jan. 6. Jarule Marrero, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of controlled substance.
4:58 a.m. Jan. 7. Johnny Ramirez, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 400 block of West Park Avenue.
9:44 a.m. Jan. 7. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Milner Street with trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:35 a.m. Jan. 7. Ashley Dawn Mcmanus, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Quincy Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
3:15 p.m. Jan. 7. Renee Teodoro Laines-Aqueta, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Elm Street and East Main Street with failure to appear.
9 p.m. Jan. 7. Donald Leeroy Moffatt, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Third Street and North Market Street with driving while barred.
12:27 a.m. Sunday. Timothy James Bukowski, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Main Street and South Marion Street with OWI, driving under suspension and driving on right hand side of road.
10:45 a.m. Sunday. Brian Laguna, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with third-degree harassment.
2:53 p.m. Sunday. Cain Jacob Showalter, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
11 a.m. Monday. Scott Alan Wright, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with second-degree theft.
3 a.m. Monday. Tanisha Louise Leaf, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and North Ferry Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:39 p.m. Monday. Tyler Jay Jackson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Chilton Street with violation of no contact order, violation of probation and second-degree burglary.
6:39 p.m. Monday. Joseph Eldon Garrett, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Finley Avenue and Lillian Street with driving under suspension, interference with official acts, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving on right hand side of road.
9 p.m. Monday. Micheal Austin Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.
9 p.m. Monday. Cassondra Lacene Grim, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct.
No time given, Monday. Elijah Lee Weeks, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.