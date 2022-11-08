Ottumwa Police
7:11 a.m. Monday. Danny Gene Petro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with trespass.
7:13 a.m. Monday. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Kenyon Avenue with public intoxication.
7:45 a.m. Monday. Curtis Michael Blackwell, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree harassment.
8:28 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:01 a.m. Monday. Brittany McDougall, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with failure to appear.
11:15 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
11:45 a.m. Monday. Ricky Richmond, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
4:30 p.m. Monday. Richard Lee Christy, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
4:35 p.m. Monday. Josias Jean, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with interference with official acts.
6:52 p.m. Monday. Montell Mario Rivers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
7:13 p.m. Monday. Scott Eugene Lipp, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with false report to public safety.
