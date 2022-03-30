Ottumwa Police
1:55 a.m. March 25. Blaze Jacob Rominger, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Williams Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
2:15 a.m. March 25. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with fifth-degree theft, public intoxication, possession of alcohol under legal age, and interference with official acts.
3:23 a.m. March 25. Jessica Lynn Utterback, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with OWI.
1:30 p.m. March 25. Michael Joseph Ritter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Foster Avenue with violation of probation.
2:06 p.m. March 25. Rahlyne Elizabeth Snow, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
3:01 p.m. March 25. Adam Sean Horn, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at Moore and Church with violation of probation.
3:50 p.m. March 25. Max Allen Lapoint, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with two counts of violation of probation.
8:40 p.m. March 25. Jordi Lizalde-velasco, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Morris Street with no valid license.
11:24 p.m. March 25. Desera Corrieen Parsons, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Albia Road and North Johnson Avenue.
1:42 a.m. March 26. D'Anthony Trevon Coleman, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Vanness Avenue with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
2:49 a.m. March 26. Yasmine Bleek Fear, 21, of Fairfield, was charged at East Woodland Avenue and North Court Street with OWI.
3:07 a.m. March 26. Quentin Michael Mier, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Ward Street with OWI.
4:40 p.m. March 26. Mathias Massy, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with public intoxication.
9:21 p.m. March 26. Robert James Cormeny, 53, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at Plum Street and North Fellows Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
10:21 p.m. March 26. Katherine Maree White, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass.
12:57 a.m. Sunday. John Eugene Dodson, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
1:48 a.m. Sunday. Salemwon Hikuta, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with OWI and drunk driving revocation.
1:51 a.m. Sunday. Gregory Scott Guffey Jr., 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Mary Street with OWI.
4:19 a.m. Sunday. Ryan Richard Reed, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft and driving under suspension.
9:50 a.m. Sunday. Todd Matthew Downing, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
11:38 a.m. Sunday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and 149 with violation of no contact order.
4:47 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Greenwood Drive with fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
4:47 p.m. Sunday. Three juveniles were charged in the 1900 block of Greenwood Drive with trespass.
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Justin Eugene Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with trespass.
8:08 p.m. Sunday. Austin Michael Gonzalez, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
8:10 p.m. Sunday. Alicia Ann Adkins, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with OWI.
9:41 p.m. Sunday. Nathan Edward Bailey, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Finley Avenue with assault and domestic abuse.
11:12 p.m. Sunday. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Lillian Street with driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.