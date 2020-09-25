Ottumwa Fire
2:57 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle accident at Bonita Ave and Highway 63.
2:41 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of Swanson Ave.
3:36 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation of gas odor in the 100 block of S. Fellows Ave.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 2500 block of Kenwood St.
1:21 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to S. Willard St.
7:42 p.m. Thursday. Police assist at Clay and Main streets.
3:15 p.m. Friday. Life assist on E. Finley Ave.
Medical calls: 2:52 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa Ave. 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. S. Willard St. 5:34 p.m. Wednesday. W. Joseph Ave. 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 9:12 p.m. Wednesday. S. Lillian St. 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Friendly Lane. 1:09 a.m. Thursday. Church St. 5:42 a.m. Thursday. Valley. 8:16 a.m. Thursday. Mable St. 9:17 a.m. Thursday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 9:31 a.m. Thursday. Oak Ridge Road. 9:38 a.m. Thursday. W. Williams St. 11:05 a.m. Thursday. S. Union St. 9:09 p.m. Thursday. Crestview Ave. 9:58 p.m. Thursday. Lake Road. 11:03 p.m. Thursday. N. Ward St. 6:45 a.m. Friday. S. Madison Ave. 9:25 a.m. Friday. S. Ranson Ave. 9:26 a.m. Friday. Oak Ridge Road. 1:32 p.m. Friday. Tuttle St. 1:59 p.m. Friday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 3:14 p.m. Friday. Silverwood Lane.
Ottumwa Police
1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Weller St. with public intoxication and was served with a warrant.
9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with occupying a placarded dwelling.
12:05 p.m. Tuesday. Trevor James Miller, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Market and River Drive with OWI first offense, public intoxication-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.
6:08 p.m. Tuesday. Amber Dawn Gee, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Madison Ave. with failure to appear.
8:52 p.m. Tuesday. Steven Gouthiere, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:31 a.m. Wednesday. Travis Lynn Hudson, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 4th St. and Ottumwa St. with failure to appear.
1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Alexis Marie Cunningham-Dyer, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at W. Highway 34 and N. Highway 63.
2:24 p.m. Wednesday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church St. with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while barred.
4:18 p.m. Wednesday. Erica Marie Bushinger, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged with public intoxication-alcohol and was served a warrant.
6:01 p.m. Wednesday. Shawna Gaye Boger, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance, OWI first offense, providing false identification, driving under suspension and child endangerment.
7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tisha Dawn Dickerson, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church St. with simple assault.
7:57 p.m. Wednesday. John William Bowersock, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with assault while displaying a weapon.
8:18 p.m. Wednesday. John Wayne Smith, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hand Ave. and S. Milner St. with public intoxication-alcohol.