Ottumwa Fire
5:22 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 1000 block of S. Webster St.
7:17 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of S. Cooper Ave.
8:21 a.m. Thursday. Animal rescue at Market St. Bridge.
9:54 a.m. Thursday. Public service on Kingsley Drive.
Medical calls: 3:38 p.m. Wednesday. Indian Trail Road. 5:13 p.m. Wednesday. Madison and Vine streets. 1:38 a.m. Thursday. W. 2nd St. 1:47 a.m. Thursday. Tuttle St. 3:53 a.m. Thursday. E. 2nd St. 5:38 a.m. Thursday. Mutual aid, Bladensburg Road. 7:38 a.m. Thursday. N. James St. 8:39 a.m. Thursday. S. Union St. 11:30 a.m. Thursday. W. 2nd St. 12:08 a.m. Thursday. W. Finley Ave. 12:35 p.m. Thursday. Theatre Drive. 12:45 p.m. Thursday. S. Moore St.
Ottumwa Police
6:11 a.m. Wednesday. Maison Eis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Weller St. with OWI first offense.
8:34 a.m. Wednesday. Larry Lee Denham, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license.
8:50 a.m. Wednesday. Marina Tellez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with restraint of animals.
11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Adam Davis, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1:08 p.m. Wednesday. Travis Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Birch St. with failure to appear.
5:13 p.m. Wednesday. Katie Loraine Stanzel, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with two counts of possession of controlled substance, failure to appear, and probation violation.
6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Jane Marie Broek-Kramer, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Bryan Road with animals which bite, restraint of animals and failure to license dog.
Wapello Sheriff
3:07 a.m. Tuesday. Adam Horn, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
9:39 a.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Rupe, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Nikita Jones, 26, of Wayland, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
1:48 a.m. Wednesday. Izahia Rushman, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Burrhus and Milner streets in Ottumwa with driving while revoked.
1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Eddie Sapp Jr., 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road in Ottumwa with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Toni Sharp, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road in Ottumwa with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:22 p.m. Wednesday. Anthony Rupe, 24, of Batavia, was charged in the 200 block of Selma St. in Eldon with assault.
Centerville Police
10:05 a.m. Wednesday. Brandin Lee Cole, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St., Centerville, with driving while barred, operating vehicle without owner's consent, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.
9:24 p.m. Wednesday. Joshua Carl Clopton, 33, of Centerville, was arrested in the 200 block of S. Main St., Centerville, with an out of county warrant.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:39 p.m. Wednesday. S. 18th St., Centerville.