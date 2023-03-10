Ottumwa Police

1:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Finley Avenue for making false report to public safety entity.

5 p.m. Wednesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with violation of no contact order.

12:48 a.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

1:30 a.m. Thursday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Marianna Avenue with domestic abuse assault.

11:20 a.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old female was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with failure to appear.

5:45 p.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.

8:18 p.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

