Ottumwa Police
1:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Finley Avenue for making false report to public safety entity.
5 p.m. Wednesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with violation of no contact order.
12:48 a.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1:30 a.m. Thursday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Marianna Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
11:20 a.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old female was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with failure to appear.
5:45 p.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
8:18 p.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
