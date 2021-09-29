Ottumwa Police
12:32 a.m. Monday. Fnu Arrey Ndip Etta Ketchen, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with interference with corrections official and trespass.
12:54 a.m. Monday. David Ray Brown, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with driving while barred.
3:20 a.m. Monday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with interference with corrections official and harassment of public official.
9:23 a.m. Monday. Brian Anthony Hager, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to pay child support.
10:30 a.m. Monday. William Braxton McCarroll, 26, of Agency, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault causing bodily injury.
11:50 a.m. Monday. Joshua Lee Grinstead, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with violation of probation and driving while barred.
12:45 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
12:45 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
5:02 p.m. Monday. Kevin Gale Keck, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
9:28 p.m. Monday. Connor Patrick Sheehan, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of North Van Buren Avenue with OWI.
6:46 a.m. Tuesday. Melissa Jo Blasberg, 48, of Oskaloosa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of West Second Street.
9:34 a.m. Tuesday. Alexander James Simpson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greater Ottumwa Park with public intoxication.
10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Timothy Austin Little, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
12:08 p.m. Tuesday. Justin Latrell Jayes, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of pre-trial release revocation.
2:22 p.m. Tuesday. Justin Latrell Hayes, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Alexander Michael Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
4:43 p.m. Tuesday. Julie Arlene Christy, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Market Street and East Third Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of probation violation, and failure to appear, and was served with two warrants.
Wapello Sheriff
10:46 a.m. Tuesday. Sonny Gonzales, 22, of Eddyville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
3:45 p.m. Tuesday. David Eakins, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested in Polk County on 12 outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Kenndal Hafele, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested in Polk County on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
12:04 a.m. Wednesday. Kraigen Grooms, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
12:20 a.m. Wednesday. David Murphy, 52, of Albia, was arrested on four outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
12:24 a.m. Friday. Jessica Rae Stalzer, 40, of Drakesville, was charged at the Monroe County Jail with OWI first offense.
9:52 p.m. Friday. Stephanie Renee Foster, 35, of Allerton, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of failure to appear.
12:17 a.m. Saturday. Zachariah Ross Abel Amsden, 29, of Plano, was charged at Haynes Avenue and East Van Buren Street, Centerville, with driving under suspension and two counts of first-degree theft.
9:14 a.m. Tuesday. Tasha Jean Hanson, 37, of Centerville, was charged in the 19000 block of St. Josephs Drive, Centerville, with failure to appear.
6:11 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Lane VanHoutan, 19, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North 13th Street, Centerville, with two counts of failure to appear.
11:37 p.m. Tuesday. Mitchell John Keep, 43, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North 18th Street, Centerville, with contempt.