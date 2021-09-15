Ottumwa Fire
8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Fluid cleanup at Alta Vista Avenue and Birchwood Drive.
Medical calls: 1:02 p.m. Monday. East Rochester Road. 2:54 p.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 4:12 p.m. Monday. Bonita Avenue. 5:28 p.m. Monday. Finley Avenue. 5:52 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 9:54 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 2:23 a.m. Tuesday. Sheffield Street. 2:56 a.m. Tuesday. Clinton Avenue. 5:29 a.m. Tuesday. River Street. 8:42 a.m. Tuesday. South Ransom Street. 10:34 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Hancock Street. 2:02 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Avenue. 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Hamilton Street. 12:19 a.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 9:29 a.m. Wednesday. West Main Street. 11:48 a.m. Wednesday. North Fellows Avenue. 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 2:07 p.m. Wednesday. Venture Drive.
Ottumwa Police
2:10 a.m. Monday. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with public intoxication.
3:45 a.m. Monday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with trespass.
10:03 a.m. Monday. Kj Hewinin, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue with OWI and possession of alcohol under legal age.
11:07 a.m. Monday. Tonya Jo Daugherty, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
11:07 a.m. Monday. Kevin Michael Ross, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
2:40 p.m. Monday. Christopher Allen Coram, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Chester Avenue with domestic abuse assault and two counts of violation of protective order.
2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged at Sheffield Street and Third Street with second-degree robbery.
10:45 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
1:03 p.m. Tuesday. Roberto Estrada, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Tuttle Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:36 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with third-degree theft.
1:54 p.m. Tuesday. William Joseph Baker Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Ash Street with driving while barred.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tanner Joe Breese, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Blake Street with violation of protective order.
11:09 p.m. Tuesday. Trenton Tyler Vest, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with possession of marijuana.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:43 a.m. Saturday. Lane Robert McDannald, 21, of Livonia, Missouri, was charged at 540th Street and Highway 5, rural Appanoose, with OWI and carrying weapon while intoxication.
11:30 p.m. Saturday. Kyler Joe Risher, 28, of Exline, was charged in the 27500 block of 195th Avenue, rural Centerville, with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana.
8:14 a.m. Monday. Richard Leigh Schrodt, 32, of Numa, was charged in the 200 block of Main Street North, Numa, with OWI.