Ottumwa Fire
3:49 a.m. Thursday. A car fire was reported in the 700 block of Pocahontas St.
Medical calls: 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. Clarence St. 5:57 p.m. Wednesday. S. Union St. 7:37 p.m. Wednesday. Lake Road. 8:46 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 8:57 p.m. Wednesday. N. James St. 11:07 p.m. Wednesday. Mary St. 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. S. Court St. 5:43 a.m. Thursday. Morris St. 7:33 a.m. Thursday. E. Vine St. 12:50 p.m. Thursday. W. 2nd St.
Ottumwa Police
1:59 a.m. Wednesday. Ciara Renae Parks, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Iowa Ave. with third-degree burglary.
1:59 a.m. Wednesday. Christopher Franklin Valent, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of S. Iowa Ave.
9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles, both of Ottumwa, were charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct.
11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Patrick William Fisher, 53, of Sioux City, was charged in the 1100 block of Chester Ave. with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while barred.
1:26 p.m. Wednesday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Caldwell St. with driving while barred and was served a warrant.
2:03 p.m. Wednesday. Jephthah Darin Burton, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at N. Madison Ave. and E. Finley Ave.
2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Brenda Mae Hare, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St. with assault causing bodily injury.
7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with possession of the controlled substance and third-degree theft.
10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Tanner Stone Simmers, 18, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:36 p.m. Tuesday. Traevyn Austin Brinegar, 19, of Moulton, was charged in the 2700 block of Dewey Road with an out of county warrant.