Ottumwa Police
8:59 a.m. Dec. 22. Wilma Jean McCarter, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Main Street with third-degree harassment.
2:59 p.m. Dec. 22. David Logan Eakins, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with driving while barred, no SR 22 insurance, interference with official acts and failure to control vehicle.
11:10 p.m. Dec. 22. Kristi Dawn Hendrix, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
12:20 p.m. Dec. 23. Brandon Kenny Starcevic, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with driving while barred.
1:51 a.m. Dec. 24. Jillian May Murphy, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Market Street with persons under legal age, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
11:55 a.m. Dec. 24. Adam Phillip Kopp, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fifth Street with third-degree theft, trespass and was served with two warrants.
1:15 p.m. Dec. 24. Christopher Russell Shepherd, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue with interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations, assault causing bodily injury and failure to appear.
9:15 p.m. Dec. 24. Orry Joe McClure, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
9:20 a.m. Dec. 25. Justin Leeroy Goodman, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Market Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
No time given, Dec. 25. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, no town provided, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with violation of no contact order.
12:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Netipan Nikes, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Court Street with failure to appear.
9:18 a.m. Dec. 26. Emily Elizabeth Heckethorn, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
9:18 a.m. Dec. 26. Matthew Terry Jefferson-Wood, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 700 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with two warrants.
2:18 p.m. Dec. 26. William Fountain, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with driving while barred.
5 p.m. Dec. 26. Jackie Ray Harland, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Morris Street with trespass, fifth-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5 p.m. Dec. 26. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Morris Street with trespass, fifth-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:13 p.m. Dec. 26. Justin Leeroy Goodman, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with fifth-degree theft and possession of controlled substance.
2:42 a.m. Dec. 27. Sienson Soulik, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Cooper Avenue and East Main Street with public intoxication.
7:52 a.m. Dec. 27. James David Cote, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Chester Avenue with interference with official acts, control of firearm by felon and domestic abuse assault.
No time given, Wednesday. Conway Raymond, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Highway 63 with OWI third offense and open container.
9:50 a.m. Thursday. David Logan Eakins, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with revocation of pretrial release condition.
10:03 a.m. Thursday. Bennie Paul Owens Jr., 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
12:18 p.m. Thursday. Jackie Ray Harland, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Harrod Avenue and Morris Street with interference with official acts and three counts of probation violation.
3:12 p.m. Thursday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
3:30 p.m. Thursday. Andrew Douglas Bix, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with violation of protective order.
4:49 p.m. Thursday. Joseph Cash-Kelly Lancaster, of Kirkville, was charged at Myrtle Street and Bardell Street with OWI.
8:34 p.m. Thursday. Jeremy Wayne Moore, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Sheridan Avenue and East Williams Street with driving while barred.
10 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
No time given, Thursday. Nick Craig Williams, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
