Ottumwa Fire
8:11 a.m. Tuesday. Gas odor investigation on Silverwood Drive.
8:29 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 1200 block of North Van Buren Avenue.
10 a.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 200 block of Bryan Road.
10:44 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle fire in the 700 block of Morris Street.
12:31 p.m. Wednesday. Restore fire alarm system in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
7:13 p.m. Wednesday. Property damage collision at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
4:19 p.m. Thursday. Gas leak in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
6:49 p.m. Thursday. False alarm in the 800 block of Albia Road.
9:12 a.m. Friday. Investigation on the South Adella Street.
11:25 a.m. Friday. Investigation at Des Moines River and Wabash Bridge.
Medical calls: 1:13 p.m. Tuesday. Hayne St. 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania Avenue. 3:27 p.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania Avenue. 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. East Fourth Street. 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Madison Avenue and Ellis Avenue. 11:08 p.m. Tuesday. Ferry Street. 3:29 a.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 12:58 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 3:37 p.m. Wednesday. Second Street and Clay Street. 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Elma Street. 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. Cresswell Street. 5:32 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street. 7:16 p.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Clayton Street. 12:06 a.m. Thursday. Minneopa Avenue. 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Minneopa Avenue. 7:35 a.m. Thursday. North Market Street. 3:42 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 8:44 p.m. Thursday. Lillian Street. 8:47 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 4:28 a.m. Friday. Oakridge Road. 9:22 a.m. Friday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 9:41 a.m. Friday. Timberlane Heights. 10:01 a.m. Friday. Jay Street. 11:37 a.m. Friday. East Rochester Street. 1:06 p.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1 a.m. Wednesday. Christine Joan Buffington, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Richmond Avenue with fourth-degree theft.
1 a.m. Wednesday. Rose Marie Cutler, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Richmond Avenue with fourth-degree theft.
1:55 a.m. Wednesday. Ruben Florencio, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Steller Avenue and North Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
10:43 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Edward Taylor, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Finley Avenue with three counts of failure to appear and was served with two warrants.
1:03 p.m. Wednesday. Brien Arthur Mayer, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille Street with fourth-degree theft and driving while barred.
8:38 p.m Wednesday. Nikki Lynn Carr, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, and was served with a warrant.
11:39 p.m. Wednesday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Chester Avenue with possession of methamphetamine and was served with a warrant.
12:40 a.m. Thursday. Dustin Elias Praught, 35, of Wilton, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue.
12:40 a.m. Thursday. Tori Mae See, 21, of Albia, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with public intoxication.
1:46 a.m. Thursday. Todd Noel Vanskike, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with OWI third offense.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. Willie Edward Felkins Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Park with second-degree theft.
10:22 p.m. Thursday. James Henry Davis, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road with domestic abuse assault.
Wapello Sheriff
12:20 p.m., Thursday. Michelle Wabasha, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with harassment.
No time given, Friday. Alexandrea Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
Centerville Police
6:28 a.m. Wednesday. Cynthia Kathleen Potter, 43, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with operation of vehicle without owner's consent, possession of controlled substance and OWI.
11:13 a.m. Thursday. Shannah Rae Bankson, 32, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with trespass.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:33 p.m. Thursday. Victoria Nichole Fielding, 32, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with trespass.