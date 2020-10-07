Ottumwa Fire
4:48 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 700 block of Riverside Lane.
6:44 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of N. Green St.
Medical calls: 5:04 p.m. Tuesday. N. Court St. 5:33 p.m. Tuesday. Indian Trial Road. 9:19 p.m. Tuesday. N. Washington St. 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. S. Adella St. 1:33 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 7:53 a.m. Wednesday. W. Finley Ave. 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. W. Finley Ave. 1:12 p.m. Wednesday. W. 5th St. 1:23 p.m. Wednesday. W. Keota St.
Ottumwa Police
12:35 a.m. Tuesday. Joseph Michael Agan, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with third-degree burglary, child stealing, interference with official acts, and assault on certain occupations.
2:05 a.m. Tuesday. Sadam Sean Horn, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Ave. with parole violation.
2:27 a.m. Tuesday. Andre La Brone Smith, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Ave. with parole violation.
10 a.m. Tuesday. Anna La Vonn Otto, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Moore St. with keeping prohibited animals, animals white bite, restraint of animals, and rabies vaccine required.
10:05 a.m. Tuesday. Brittany Elizabeth Kuecker, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Moore St. with vicious animals.
10:16 a.m. Tuesday. Patrick Ivan Buehler, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Madison Ty Beltran, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Winchester Road with first-degree harassment.
1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of S. Sheridan Ave.
1:54 p.m. Tuesday. Dawn Marie Wilcox, 44, of Eddyville, was charged at S. Willard St. and W. Mary St. with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4 p.m. Tuesday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of W. 2nd St.
5:03 p.m. Tuesday. Joseph Michael Agan, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
9:36 p.m. Tuesday. Rodney Allen Schnoor, 53, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of W. 4th St.
11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Kevin Christopher Stalder, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 4th St. and N. Green St. with driving while barred.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 2:31 a.m. Wednesday. W. State St., Centerville.