Ottumwa Police
1:36 a.m. Friday. Grant Cochran, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Center Avenue with interference with official acts and camping on prohibited grounds.
2:16 a.m. Friday. Suzan Denise Coram, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Third Street with OWI.
9:29 a.m. Friday. Douglass Barton Traul, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue with two counts of probation violation.
11:29 a.m. Friday. Latoya Marie Shepherd, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:59 p.m. Friday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
2:19 p.m. Friday. Samuel Jamie Quijano, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and East Fourth Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
5:05 p.m. Friday. Mark Matthew Burtlow, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and Gara Street with possession of marijuana.
5:05 p.m. Friday. April Marie Greer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and Gara Street with intent to manufacture/distribute methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
7:35 p.m. Friday. Colton Michael Carnahan, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
7:45 p.m. Friday. Alexander Michael Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Friday. Patrick Dale Wright, 47, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
2 a.m. Saturday. Darien Kashan Howard, 33, of Rock Island, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
2 a.m. Saturday. Brittan Marie West, 27, of Rock Island, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
3:55 a.m. Saturday. Jenna Danielle Turner, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at Clinton Avenue and South Madison Avenue with possession of marijuana.
6:40 a.m. Saturday. Belinda Elaine Burk, 29, of Clinton, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of marijuana and was served with a warrant.
6:58 a.m. Saturday. Tiffanson Apaisam, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with public intoxication.
11:01 a.m. Saturday. Leonard Eugene Gordon, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Park Avenue and North Green Street with driving under suspension.
12:34 p.m. Saturday. Julie Diane Damerval, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
1:40 p.m. Saturday. Aleshea Kay Beason, 22, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with disorderly conduct.
1:40 p.m. Saturday. Jessica Marie Hatton, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with disorderly conduct.
2:11 p.m. Saturday. Angel Nichole Jordan, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Fellows Avenue and Locust Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and OWI second offense.
2:45 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
No time given, Saturday. Robert Wayne Milford Jr., 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Kruger Street with possession of methamphetamine, harassment of a public official, and second-degree murder.
1:35 a.m. Sunday. Zaw Zaw, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with OWI.
10:38 a.m. Sunday. James Earl Harland, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Mary Street with driving while barred.
2:21 p.m. Sunday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with second-degree harassment and assault on persons in certain occupations.
4:30 p.m. Sunday. Caleb Matthew Jasper, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:46 p.m. Sunday. Robert Edward Taylor, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with three counts of failure to appear.
6:50 p.m. Sunday. Stephen Lawrence White, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of West Second Street.
9 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of assault.
9 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
12:03 a.m. Monday. Deny Santos Murga, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Weller Street with OWI, possession of alcohol under legal age and speeding.
1:01 a.m. Monday. Sidia Banegas-Castro, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Williams Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:02 a.m. Monday. Brittany Michael Harwood, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
1:58 a.m. Monday. Todd Allen Heiss, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 8000 block of North Highway 63 with failure to appear, possession of marijuana, controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
2:25 a.m. Monday. Brittany Michael Harwood, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
2:33 a.m. Monday. Shawnna Lynn Fowler, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Grant Street with violation of protective order.
5:15 a.m. Monday. Kaleb Lynn Joe Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with OWI, possession of alcohol under legal age, no valid license and failure to control vehicle.
9:52 a.m. Monday. Culsiana Mailynn Comstock, 18, of Hedrick, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
10:53 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of West Third Street with interference with official acts.
11:36 p.m. Monday. Frederick Muambi, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and Myrtle Street with OWI.
7:34 a.m. Tuesday. Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ransom Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.
7:34 a.m. Tuesday. Thomas Anthony Rupe, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ransom Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
7:34 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Lee Wooldridge, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ransom Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing, and was served with a warrant.
9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
2:57 p.m. Tuesday. James Henry Davis, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with violation of protective order.
8:57 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and Church Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
12:43 a.m. Wednesday. Affani Hawinin, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of East Second Street with public intoxication and possession of alcohol under legal age.
4:23 a.m. Wednesday. Sabastian Herrera Ruiz, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with public intoxication.
9:19 a.m. Wednesday. Jordin Marie Gerling, 37, of Bloomfield, was charged at Ferry Street Extension and Swan with possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
12:54 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler Jay McElroy, 23, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of Adeline Road.
1 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
1 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Noel Alexander Martinez, 20, of Eldon, was charged at 73rd Street and 90th Avenue with OWI and possession of controlled substance.
7:03 p.m. Wednesday. Rene Enrique Merida, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of Northgate Street with public intoxication.
11:40 a.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second street with disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Sheridan Avenue and Hobson Street with violation of no contact order, fifth-degree criminal mischief, providing false identification information and public intoxication.
3:41 p.m. Thursday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.
4:13 p.m. Thursday. Grace Kathryn Justinak, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue.
4:34 p.m. Thursday. Randy Hart, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with possession of marijuana.