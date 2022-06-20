Ottumwa Police
6:05 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South James Street with public intoxication.
11:26 a.m. Wednesday. Aaron James Hynick, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Rachael Ann Johnson, 30, of Richland, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Wednesday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa ,was charged in the 1200 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
5:56 p.m. Wednesday. Tosan Santier, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation
12:10 a.m. Thursday. Daniel Ellsworth Vandello, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
4:02 a.m. Thursday. Michael Alan Cole, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
5 p.m. Thursday. Mason Dale McNeely, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trafficking in stolen weapons used in crimes, dominion/control of firearm and transfer of pistol or revolver to person under 21.
5:40 p.m. Thursday. Amy Elaine Palmer, 41, of Ottumwa was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
10:24 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with possession of controlled substance.
4:23 a.m. Friday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
10:46 a.m. Friday. Tate Wilson Simmers, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Marianna Avenue and Glenwood Avenue with driving while barred.
12:08 p.m. Friday. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, driving while barred and trespass.
5:59 p.m. Friday. Rukiya Tshingambu Ngoy, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
