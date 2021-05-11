Ottumwa Fire
6:48 p.m. Friday. Canceled on the scene on North Ward Street.
8:54 p.m. Friday. Grass fire investigation at Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue.
4:58 a.m. Saturday. Structure fire in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
9:09 a.m. Saturday. Gas odor investigation on Richmond Avenue.
2 p.m. Saturday. False alarm on Pennsylvania Place.
10:35 p.m. Saturday. Investigation on West Fourth Street.
12:48 a.m. Sunday. Carbon monoxide investigation on Ellis Avenue.
1:40 a.m. Sunday. Provide mutual aid for a structure fire on Angle Road.
7:15 p.m. Sunday. Gas odor investigation on North Wapello Street.
11:50 p.m. Sunday. Gas leak on West Alta Vista Avenue.
1:38 a.m. Monday. Fuel leak on West Second Street.
7:49 a.m. Monday. Assisted in vehicle collision cleanup on Highway 163 and Dahlonega Road.
8:04 a.m. Monday. Vehicle collision with injuries at Albia Road and Osceola Street.
10:30 a.m. Monday. Public education on Pennsylvania Place.
5:43 p.m. Monday. Vehicle collision at Vine Street and Ransom Avenue.
8:36 p.m. Monday. Carbon monoxide investigation on Lake Drive.
12:18 a.m. Tuesday. False alarm on the West Second Street.
5:36 a.m. Tuesday. False alarm on East Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:34 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicle collision with injury at Mary Street and Schuyler Street.
Medical calls: 4:39 p.m. Friday. Lake Drive. 6:24 p.m. Friday. West Main Street. 8:52 p.m. Friday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 9:03 p.m. Friday. Cambridge Court. 9:17 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Osceola Street. 8:50 a.m. Saturday. East Main Street. 6:09 p.m. Saturday. East Mary Street. 7:19 p.m. Saturday. Casper Drive. 8:27 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Oakridge Road. 3:53 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 10:58 a.m. Sunday. North Quincy Avenue. 2:40 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Swanson Avenue. 8:17 p.m. Sunday. South Elm Street. 11:14 p.m. Sunday. South Ferry Street. 1:11 a.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue. 3:30 a.m. Monday. Hamilton Street. 5:17 a.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 1:37 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 2:22 p.m. Monday. Keota Street. 3:33 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 3:58 p.m. Monday. Minneopa Avenue. 4:59 p.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 9:11 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 11:21 p.m. Monday. South Ferry Street. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 8:51 a.m. Tuesday. East Rochester Road. 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. South Adella Street. 9:22 a.m. Tuesday. North Weller Street. 9:43 a.m. Tuesday. Keota Street. 10:02 a.m. Tuesday. Gladstone Street. 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. Marianna Avenue. 12:34 p.m. Tuesday. West Rochester Road. 12:55 p.m. Tuesday. North Court Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:52 a.m. Friday. Matthew J. Lowndes, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with public intoxication.
10:52 a.m. Friday. Cory Martin Versteegh, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with violation of probation.
3:10 p.m. Friday. Floyd Jacob Carrere, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Hancock Street with driving while barred.
3:15 p.m. Friday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with driving while barred and possession of methamphetamine.
6:51 p.m. Friday. Jay Dean Mcintosh, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
9:33 p.m. Friday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Iowa Avenue with failure to appear.
2 a.m. Saturday. Roscoe Lovett, 39, of Hedrick, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with OWI.
2:08 a.m. Saturday. Tyann Dawn Handling, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged with trespass.
4:10 a.m. Saturday. Siearre J'Ashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with violation of no contact order and domestic abuse assault.
6:33 a.m. Saturday. Tyann Dawn Handling, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Third Street with first-degree harassment.
1:59 p.m. Saturday. David Eugene Kendrick, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at Venture Drive and Wildwood Drive with third-degree burglary.
4:42 p.m. Saturday. Brenda Lee Williams, 62, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. Kinoperk Kimi, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Railroad Street with trespass.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. Robert Delgado Sian, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Railroad Street with trespass.
10 p.m. Saturday. Haley Jo Leonard, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10 p.m. Saturday. David Eugene Richards, 51, of Moulton, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:10 a.m. Sunday. Randy Douglas Cheney, 52, of Oskaloosa, was charged on Highway 149 with OWI second offense and striking unattended vehicle.
3:46 a.m. Sunday. Mackenzie Anne Stewart, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
8:33 a.m. Sunday. Kinoperk Kimi, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Wapello Street and West Second Street with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
8:21 p.m. Sunday. Umirina Tochumi, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Second Street with assault.
No time given, Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with assault causing serious injury.