Ottumwa Fire
2:39 p.m. Friday. Fire alarm in the 100 block of W. Finley Ave.
8:36 a.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 1300 block of Mowrey Ave.
12:20 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of N. Ferry St.
2:49 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 900 block of Russell St.
5:08 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of Northview Ave.
10:05 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 100 block of Iowa Ave.
Medical calls: 1:04 p.m. Friday. Keota St. 1:48 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 2 p.m. Friday. Iowa Ave. 7:24 p.m. Friday. Orchard St. 1:39 a.m. Saturday. 2nd St. 1:43 a.m. Saturday. 2nd St. 11:21 a.m. Saturday. Oakridge Road. 3:32 p.m. Sasturday. Moore St. 7:33 p.m. Saturday. Williams St. 7:51 p.m. Saturday. Mer Rouge Ave. 7:52 p.m. Saturday. Indian Trial Road. 12:14 a.m. Sunday. Hughes Ave. 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania Ave. 1:28 p.m. Sunday. Court St. 4:56 p.m. Sunday. Finley Ave. 6:08 p.m. Sunday. Ellis Ave. 6:43 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 1:01 a.m. Monday. Timberlane Heights. 7:59 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 9:36 a.m. Monday. 4th St. 11:20 a.m. Monday. Timberlane Heights.
Ottumwa Police
7:30 a.m. Friday. Aaron Preston Condor, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 4th St. and N. Marion St. with driving while barred, no SR 22 insurance, and probation violation.
8:30 a.m. Friday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1800 block of W. 2nd St.
9:32 a.m. Friday. Luis Francisco Valenzuela, 33, of Oskaloosa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of Summit St.
1:26 p.m. Friday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of W. 4th St. with assault while participating in a felony, assault causing bodily injury, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, OWI second offense and disorderly conduct.
2:15 p.m. Friday. Emily Marie Boyd, 32, of Agency, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of Richmond Ave.
4:39 p.m. Friday. Shaun Michael Morlan, 40, of Udell, was charged at E. 2nd St. and S. Market St. with public intoxication.
9:50 p.m. Friday. Kori-Lin Kay Dieter, 18, of Batavia, was charged at E. Main St. and S. Jefferson St. with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Friday. Hope Catherine Eid, 23, of Wever, was charged at S. Madison Ave. and E. Williams St. with escape and was served with three warrants.
9:38 a.m. Saturday. Sara Dawn Brown, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Main St. with two counts third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:40 a.m. Saturday. Brianna Rebecca Wilkins, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Main St. with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:11 a.m. Saturday. David Byron Hermann, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of W. 2nd St. with violation of protective order.
12:14 p.m. Saturday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with public intoxication-drugs.
12:35 p.m. Saturday. Michael Richard Davis, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St. with driving under suspension and violation of protective order.
1:18 p.m. Saturday. Edward William Berndt, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of W. 5th St.
1:22 p.m. Saturday. Michael David Rife, 55, of Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:55 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Ellis Moser, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. with probation violation.
3:14 p.m. Saturday. Gary Lewis Scott, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Clay St. with possession of controlled substance and violation of protective order.
5:18 p.m. Saturday. Jesse Johnson, 28, of Centerville, was served with two warrants in the 100 block of S. Cooper Ave.
1:20 a.m. Sunday. Diamond D. Thompson, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Market St. and E. 2nd St. with driving under suspension and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
2:22 a.m. Sunday. Leonard Gordon, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille St. with possession of controlled substance.
11:39 p.m. Sunday. Shelby Anne Brownlee, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with OWI first offense, headlights, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, registration violation, driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
Wapello Sheriff
8:02 p.m. Friday. October Howell, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for harassment.
12:41 p.m. Saturday. Kenneth Hulen, 61, of Batavia, was arrested on outstanding warrants for driving under suspension and illegal U-turn.
7:15 a.m. Monday. Debra Goodvin, 65, of Urbandale, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear at sentencing.
Centerville Police
12:17 p.m. Sunday. Rickey Joe Shore Jr., 32, of Centerville, was charged at Jackson St. and Haynes Ave. with second-degree theft and possession of controlled substance.