Ottumwa Fire
4:01 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident cleanup in the 800 block of Albia Road.
5:36 p.m. Tuesday. Odor investigation on West Williams Street.
9:38 a.m. Wednesday. Car fire in the 2800 block of Oak Meadow Drive.
Medical calls: 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. North Ash Street. 5:03 a.m. Wednesday. Hackberry Street. 6:26 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 10:17 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. Hayne Street.
Ottumwa Police
10 a.m. Tuesday. Anthony Michaels, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with fourth-degree theft.
3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
5:57 p.m. Tuesday. Byron Dean Foster, 40, of Exline, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with first-degree harassment and violation of protective order.
9 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street Extension with driving while barred.
10:57 p.m. Tuesday. David Richard Stowell, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Hayne Street with prohibited acts.
Centerville Police
1:58 p.m. Tuesday. Thomas Elden Cole Jr., 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of North 12th Street with failure to appear.
10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Jarvis Aaron Kennebeck, 25, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of South 18th Street with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:53 p.m. Monday. Billy Joseph Johnson, 39, of Centerville, was charged in the 1200 block of West Washington Street in Centerville with sex offender registry violation and sex offender providing false information.