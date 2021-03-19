Ottumwa Fire
3:45 a.m. Friday. Carbon monoxide investigation on Carter Court.
Medical calls: 3:33 p.m. Thursday. South Ransom Street. 10:36 p.m. Thursday. South Court Street. 9:41 a.m. Friday. Friendly Lane. 10:51 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 12:31 p.m. Friday. Oakridge Road.
Ottumwa Police
1:48 a.m. Thursday. Eric Joseph Johnston, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Mary Street with driving while barred.
7 a.m. Thursday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at Mcpherson Avenue and West Third Street with failure to appear.
9 a.m. Thursday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
11:42 a.m. Thursday. Maurice Dion J. Mcclure, 39, was served a warrant in the 500 block of North Court Street.
4:50 p.m. Thursday. Judson Coil Letts III, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with three counts of failure to appear.
7:04 p.m. Thursday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
8:20 p.m. Thursday. Roberto Sian Delgado, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with failure to appear.
8:20 p.m. Thursday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with trespass.
9:16 p.m. Thursday. Justin Dean Henderson, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street.
10:08 p.m. Thursday. Ashley Dawn Lankford, 27, of Eldon, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
11 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Jon Schlotter, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with assault causing serious injury.