Ottumwa Police
1:45 a.m. Friday. Leon Laroy Stewart, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Benton Street with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
7:47 a.m. Friday. Malea Lynne McDowell, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Market Street with possession of contraband in correctional facility.
Noon Friday. Rachel Katie Hasley, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Cass and West Second with interference with official acts, introducing intoxicants or drugs into institution, and failure to appear.
1:50 p.m. Friday. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with possession of marijuana and was served with a warrant.
8 p.m. Friday. Orlando Hernandez, 51, of Palmetto, was charged at North Walnut Avenue and Steller Avenue with public intoxication.
8:27 p.m. Friday. Larry Raymond, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI, open container, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and failure to control vehicle.
9:27 p.m. Friday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with driving while barred and failure to appear.
1:16 a.m. Saturday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
2:49 a.m. Saturday. Jam Jabula, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at South College Street and East Main Street with OWI.
3:17 a.m. Saturday. Eurayna Lynn Boughton, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Park Avenue with OWI.
4:06 a.m. Saturday. Brand John VanderPol, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
9:52 a.m. Saturday. Clint Matthew Smith, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
7:14 p.m. Saturday. Dyllan Shae Light, 24, of Fairfield, was charged in the 200 block of Wapello Street Extension with driving while barred.
7:29 p.m. Saturday. Anahi Martinez-Monrroy, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:45 a.m. Sunday. Durc Anthony Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with violation of protective order.
7:30 a.m. Sunday. Cari Ann Foster, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 2200 block of West Main Street.
1:44 p.m. Sunday. Henry Edgar, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged was charged in the 700 block of Farm Credit Drive with OWI and driving while barred.
8:10 p.m. Sunday. William Michael Shepherd, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Marion Street with driving while barred.
9:17 p.m. Sunday. Michael Richard Davis, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
10:20 p.m. Sunday. Retilimon Kristoph, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with going armed with intent and disorderly conduct.
10:42 p.m. Sunday. Andrew Rufin Fones, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with OWI.
11:03 p.m. Sunday. Gregory Charles Miller, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of Locust Street with violation of a no contact order.
11:05 p.m. Sunday. Shane William Capps, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
11:42 p.m. Sunday. Mark Matthew Tollenaar, 31, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at East Second Street and North Court Street.
4 a.m. Monday. Hallie Elizabeth Kozak, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Overman Avenue with trespass and disorderly conduct.
4 a.m. Monday. Jarule Marrero, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Overman Avenue with violation of protective order.
8:36 a.m. Monday. Tan Opokunong, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Chester Avenue with OWI and neglect of dependent person.
12:22 p.m. Monday. Erica Renee Woodbury, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
12:52 p.m. Monday. Susan Marie Broji, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Sheridan Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
6:32 p.m. Monday. Haley Jo Leonard, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue with assault causing injury.
6:50 p.m. Monday. Aaron Wayne Roe, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Lamborn Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:10 p.m. Monday. Jeffery Allen Fite, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive with disorderly conduct.
8:10 p.m. Monday. Rosemary M. Fletcher Fite, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive with disorderly conduct.
9:20 p.m. Monday. Joseph Rene Anthony Cota, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with two counts of violation of protective order and second-degree attempted burglary.
10:37 p.m. Monday. Kimberly Ann Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
No time given, Monday. Maison Eis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and North Madison Avenue with OWI, failure to obey stop sign, no proof of insurance and drunk driving revocation.
Centerville Police
9:28 p.m. Saturday. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Centerville, was charged on the north side of the Centerville square with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:10 p.m. Sunday. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North 13th Street, Centerville, with fifth-degree theft and trespass second offense.
10:16 a.m. Monday. Ronnie James Huse, 36, of Centerville, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 700 block of South 20th Street, Centerville.