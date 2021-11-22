Ottumwa Police
8:15 a.m. Thursday. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
8:15 a.m. Thursday. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with two counts of violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear.
1:07 p.m. Thursday. Shawn William Miller, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hammond Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue with failure to appear.
4:53 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Joe Van Rossum, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with sex offender registration violation.
6:54 a.m. Friday. Steven Anthony Smith, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Minneopa Avenue with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and sex offender registration violation.
3:38 p.m. Friday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged with violation of a protection order.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Angalet Lynn Pogue, 21, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Leah Marie Stockdall, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 38, of Fairfield, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with violation of a protection order.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Robert Charles Wilding, 31, of Fairfield, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with public intoxication.
11:15 p.m. Friday. Brock Anthony Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Green Street with possession of a controlled substance and operation without registration.
12:39 a.m. Saturday. Jaquis Demario Jackson, 20, of Johnston, was charged in the 15000 block of Truman Street with disorderly conduct.
12:50 a.m. Saturday. Shelby Lynn Rupe, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of West Second Street with public intoxication and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:36 a.m. Saturday. Samuel Cantu, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with OWI.
12:17 p.m. Saturday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Quincy Avenue with violation of no-contact order.
4:44 p.m. Saturday. Shelia Mae Lipford, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:44 p.m. Saturday. Carrie Shantelle Roberts, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:27 p.m. Saturday. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 28, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
12:07 a.m. Sunday. Shawnna Lynn Fowler, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with OWI, driving under suspension, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
1:41 a.m. Sunday. Cole Aaron Molyneaux, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Manning Avenue with OWI.
2:42 a.m. Sunday. Davelle Malik Dunn, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of a controlled substance.
2:42 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with providing false identification and possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
3:02 a.m. Sunday. Yoannis Grostestan Lopez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with OWI, no valid license and no proof of insurance.
3:38 a.m. Sunday. Roderick Taylor-Rice, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with sex offender registration violation.
3:15 p.m. Sunday. Trayten Lunsford, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and Myrtle Street with possession of a controlled substance.
4:45 p.m. Sunday. Joseph Schmitz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with violation of a no-contact order.
8:49 p.m. Sunday. William Joseph Hill, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Randolph Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:10 p.m. Sunday. Nayra Tais Beltre, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
11:44 p.m. Sunday. Kumi Jamore, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Iowa Avenue and Steller Avenue with OWI and no valid license.
Appanoose County Sheriff
1:50 p.m. Nov. 17. Cody Allen Agan, 34, homeless, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.