Ottumwa Police
12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Steve Dante Smith, 28, of Danville, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with assault with intent to inflict serious injury and enticing a minor under 16.
12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nathasha Elizabeth Ulin, 19, of Danville, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with enticing a minor under 16.
5:04 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Steven Eastwood, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
1:46 p.m. Wednesday. Howard Raymond Gruwell, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fifth Street with two counts of failure to appear and revocation of pretrial release.
2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Juan Escobedo Hernandez, 36, of Fort Dodge, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
3:03 p.m. Wednesday. Roger Dale Mckenzie, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
3:45 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
7 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Merton Christensen, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
8:18 p.m. Wednesday. Larry Michael Kauffold, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with driving under suspension.
10 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
3:22 a.m. Thursday. Dakless M. Uruman, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with possession of controlled substance.
1:07 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
6:39 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Brett Kennedy, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
7:31 p.m. Thursday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue with failure to affix drug tax stamp, controlled substance violation and failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
April 6. Alexander Collins, 33, of Coker, Alabama, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of violation of custodial order and two counts of failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:18 p.m Wednesday. Jordan Noah Engle, 19, of Centerville, was charged in the 16000 block of 524th Street, Centerville, with three counts of failure to appear and driving under suspension.