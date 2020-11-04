Ottumwa Police
1:04 a.m. Tuesday. Kyle Benjamin Bracy, 38, of Belle Plaine, was charged in the 1100 block of South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
1:52 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Mitcheal Garr, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary and South Ransom streets with driving while barred.
3:14 a.m. Tuesday. Hannah Marie Clark, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Center Avenue with OWI second offense.
4:09 a.m. Tuesday. Adam Taylor Headley, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Center Avenue with person under legal age.
8:07 a.m. Tuesday. Gregory Allen Hawk, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Sheridan Street with second-degree criminal mischief.
9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Dyre Dionte Dean, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Minneopa Avenue.
2:06 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan Jeffery Pherigo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with driving while barred.
2:34 p.m. Tuesday. David Byron Herrmann, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of protective order and was served with a warrant.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kaitlin Faith Ferrer, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 of North Court Street with fourth-degree theft.
6:59 p.m. Tuesday. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with escape from custody.
7:41 p.m. Tuesday. Jonathan Daniel Duffy, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North James Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, possession with intent to deliver, and was served a warrant.
9:38 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Schuyler Street with reckless driving.