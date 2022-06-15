Ottumwa Police
9:42 a.m. Monday. Kellen Michael Crowder, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Fellows Avenue with failure to appear.
11:20 a.m. Monday. Jimmie Dale Peek Jr., 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with second-degree theft.
11:51 a.m. Monday. Paige Lynette Kiefer, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of South Willard Street.
4:19 p.m. Monday. Marcus Christopher Stout, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Vogel Avenue with driving while barred.
7:38 p.m. Monday. Carlos Velasco Mendez, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Willard Street with driving while barred.
8:49 p.m. Monday. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Ash Street with possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
No time given, Monday. Christopher Blankenship, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to appear and driving under suspension.
12:41 a.m. Tuesday. Darrian Troy Moorehead, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Vernon Street with trespass.
12:41 a.m. Tuesday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Vernon Street with trespass.
2:47 a.m. Tuesday. Hunter Allen Snow, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
5 a.m. Tuesday. Orry Joe McClure, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Moore Street with domestic abuse assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:51 p.m. Tuesday. James Vincent Cobler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear and revocation of pretrial release.
Centerville Police
3:48 p.m. Monday. Matthew Wade King, 58, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:31 a.m. Saturday. Jasmine Marie Fernandez, 19, of Exline, was charged in the 100 block of West Main Street, Exline, with third-degree criminal mischief.
3:16 a.m. Sunday. Brady Alexander Anderson, 29, of Albia, was charged in the 21000 block of North Highway J5T, Moravia, with OWI.
10:10 p.m. Monday. Christopher Cordova, 31, of Centerville, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with failure to appear.
12:06 a.m. Tuesday. Jacob Anthony Susin, 43, of Centerville, was charged in the 20000 block of 520th Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.