Ottumwa Fire
10:09 a.m. Sunday. Carbon dioxide investigation on Kingsley Drive.
8:08 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 500 block of North Wapello Street.
10:38 a.m. Tuesday. Car accident at Mary Street and Highway 63.
2:56 p.m. Tuesday. Public service in the 600 block of Tuttle Street.
Medical calls: 2:32 p.m. Friday. Oakridge Road. 4:45 p.m. Friday. South Moore Street. 6:03 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 11:15 p.m. Friday. North Ash Street. 3 a.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 4:44 a.m. Saturday. North Van Buren Avenue. 7:53 a.m. Saturday. Ray Street. 5:08 p.m. Saturday. Truman Street. 11:14 p.m. Saturday. South Weller Street. 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Indian Hills campus. 12:37 p.m. Saturday. South Webster Street. 5:01 p.m. Sunday. Queen Anne Avenue. 7:26 p.m. Sunday. Steller Avenue. 9:56 p.m. Sunday. South Williams Street. 10:54 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 3:53 p.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue. 6:02 p.m. Monday. East Maple Avenue. 9:26 a.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. South Market Street. 12:05 p.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 12:52 p.m. Tuesday. Ray Street. 1:34 p.m. Tuesday. Camille Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:45 a.m. Monday. Tryston Fredrick Honeycutt Blocker, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
2:45 p.m. Monday. Heather Ann Portwood, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, and was served with warrant.
9:20 p.m. Monday. Christopher John Showalter, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Division Street with driving while barred.
Appanoose Sheriff
6 p.m. Saturday. Tyler James Fletcher, 31, of Moulton, was charged in the 100 block of East 8th Street in Moulton with failure to appear.
11:07 p.m. Saturday. Pamela Sue Kerchner, 64, of Rathbun, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with driving with revoked license.
1:14 a.m. Sunday. Danny Guy Abbott, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 1900 block of South 18th Street in Centerville with OWI first offense and failure to yield half the roadway.
5 p.m. Sunday. Connan Lee Pierce, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of West Pleasant Street with domestic assault enhanced, violation of no contact order and first-degree harassment.