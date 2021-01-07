Ottumwa Fire
3:56 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm on Chester Avenue.
10:47 a.m. Wednesday. Structure fire in the 1100 block of 118th Avenue.
Medical calls: 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. North Moore Street. 5:06 p.m. Tuesday. West Williams Street. 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Avenue. 12:04 a.m. Wednesday. Tuttle Street. 5:55 a.m. Wednesday. East Division Street. 9:08 a.m. Wednesday. Woodshire Drive. 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. West Williams Street. 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. East Division Street. 4:12 p.m. Wednesday. Locust Street. 7:13 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. South Willard Street. 11:11 a.m. Thursday. Chester Avenue. 2:37 p.m. Thursday. South Fire Station. 3:20 p.m. Thursday. South Iowa Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Jamie Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with driving under suspension and no SR-22 insurance.
4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Maurice Dion J. Mcclure, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with possession with intent to deliver and drug tax stamp violation.
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of South Schuyler Street with person under legal age.
2:59 a.m. Wednesday. Chad Robert Houk, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with delivery of more than five grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and probation violation.
2:59 a.m. Wednesday. Christian D. Martinez, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:59 a.m. Wednesday. Jessilee Nicole Rooney, 25, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possesison of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Trevor Leon Roberts, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
1:55 p.m. Wednesday. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Shayla Ann Poush, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
4:33 p.m. Wednesday. Keayen James Dains, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment.
4:44 p.m. Wednesday. Aftyn Celeste Rondell, 27, of Maysville, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Maria Ann Henderson, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.