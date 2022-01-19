Ottumwa Police
1:15 a.m. Friday. Raymond Will Wiseman, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with OWI.
2:37 a.m. Friday. Devon Joseph Danger, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Court Street with OWI third offense, failure to obey stop sign, and driving under suspension.
7:57 a.m. Friday. Thomas Charles Lambert, 18, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue.
8:06 a.m. Friday. Alexander James Simpson, 25, of Fairfield, was charged in the 400 block of Mill Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree burglary.
3:04 p.m. Friday. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with driving while barred.
5:20 p.m. Friday. Dale Eugene Propp, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
5:34 p.m. Friday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 41, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
10:31 p.m. Friday. Deborah Jean Kleinman, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with OWI.
10:38 p.m. Friday. Jerry Nepios, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with assault on persons in certain occupations.
11:59 p.m. Friday. Karenina Margarita Paris, 43, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 300 block of Minneopa Avenue.
1:48 a.m. Saturday. Brian Dean House, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with OWI and striking a parked vehicle.
9:13 a.m. Saturday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Dubuque Street with driving while barred and was served with two warrants.
10:04 a.m. Saturday. Ashley Marie McMullen, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Blake Street with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
10:12 a.m. Saturday. Michael Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with driving while barred.
1:40 p.m. Saturday. James Michael Vaughn, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with driving while barred.
4:50 p.m. Saturday. James Lloyd Hopkins, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
5:44 p.m. Saturday. Gerardson Philippe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Market Street with assault and interference with official acts.
7:09 p.m. Saturday. Thomas James Hahn, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Albany Street with possession with drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
7:53 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
8:39 p.m. Saturday. Luis Manual Lopez-Lopez, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Main Street with OWI and no valid license.
8:49 p.m. Saturday. Lon Paul Giberson Jr., 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Venture Way and Venture Drive with driving while barred.
9:50 p.m. Saturday. William Michael Fortney, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of contraband in correctional institution, three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon.
10:15 p.m. Saturday. Dawn Teen Wicker, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:50 p.m. Sunday. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
8:01 p.m. Sunday. Y-me Songeni, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Mclean Street with OWI.
8:19 p.m. Sunday. Mark Derrick Easton, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with violation of protective order.
8:30 p.m. Sunday. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
11:52 p.m. Sunday. Chelsey Nicole Reynolds, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Pocahontas Lane with domestic abuse assault.
2 a.m. Monday. Madyson Blackburn-Castillo, 22, of Albia, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
10:45 p.m. Monday. Brenda Lorraine Houk, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and second-degree theft.
11:06 p.m. Monday. Mark Matthew Burtlow, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with possession of controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts.
11:06 p.m. Monday. Brandie Lynn Close, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Monday. Marco James Brown, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
8:57 a.m. Tuesday. Thomas James Hahn, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue with providing false identification, interference with official acts and trespass.
10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Angela Irene Abbott, 57, of Burlington, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Sadie Lynn Tapp, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Miguel Santiago Sanchez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue with assault.
7:06 p.m. Tuesday. Joleen Joyce Derby, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ransom Street with wanton neglect of a dependent adult.
7:39 p.m. Tuesday. Mary Caitlin, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Finley Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
11:56 p.m. Tuesday. Mitchel Robert Sparks, 31, of Albia, was charged in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
Jan. 15. Malcom Anderson Jr., 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Jan. 16. Chad Howard, 52, of New Sharon, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, striking fixtures on highway, possession of firearm and OWI second offense.
Jan. 17. David Eakins, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Jan. 18. Cory Dodd, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for third-degree theft and violation of probation.
Jan. 18. Dakoda Flinn, 29, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
Jan. 18. Willie Pilkington, 36, of Centerville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Jan. 18. Trenton Witt, 22, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged with simple assault.