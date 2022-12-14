Ottumwa Police

7:15 a.m. Monday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with trespass.

12:58 p.m. Monday. John Timothy O'Connor, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with second-degree burglary.

4:47 p.m. Monday. Dakota Ray Lee Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.

12:02 p.m. Tuesday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.

4:42 p.m. Tuesday. John Timothy O'Connor, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with purchase/possession of minor depicted in sex act.

