Ottumwa Police
7:15 a.m. Monday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with trespass.
12:58 p.m. Monday. John Timothy O'Connor, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with second-degree burglary.
4:47 p.m. Monday. Dakota Ray Lee Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
12:02 p.m. Tuesday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
4:42 p.m. Tuesday. John Timothy O'Connor, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with purchase/possession of minor depicted in sex act.
