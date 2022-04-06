Ottumwa Police
12:06 a.m. April 1. Abigail Paige Allison, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
12:32 a.m. April 1. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Franklin Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
12:37 a.m. April 1. Emily Ann Sloan, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
2:11 p.m. April 1. Mark David Stocks, 28, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue with enticing a minor under 13.
5:04 p.m. April 1. Ashley Von Hohenshell, 39, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with second-degree theft.
8:59 p.m. April 1. Rusty Keene Kitterman, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Madison Avenue and East Vine Street with driving while barred.
2:46 a.m. April 2. Marco Octavio Venegas, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with providing false identification.
5:16 a.m. April 2. Christopher Lynn Mckeag, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Ward Street with OWI third offense.
10:59 a.m. April 2. Judy Ann Arnett, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Allison Avenue with failure to appear.
1:34 p.m. April 2. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with disorderly conduct.
3:46 p.m. April 2. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Marion Street with failure to appear.
8:10 p.m. April 2. Michael M. Christensen, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with assault.
8:20 p.m. April 2. Jennifer Lynn Stavischeck, 46, of Encino, Texas, was charged in the 600 block of Iowa Street with OWI.
10:29 p.m. April 2. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with OWI second offense.
12:38 a.m. Sunday. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
1:49 a.m. Sunday. Tysha Linn Ghazal, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Gateway Drive with possession of controlled substance.
2:20 a.m. Sunday. Ericka Janeth Rodriguez, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Mclean Street with OWI.
2:27 a.m. Sunday. Steffany Rios-nunez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Ransom Street with OWI.
2:41 a.m. Sunday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of West Main Street with interference with official acts and possession of alcohol under legal age.
4:45 a.m. Sunday. Lizet Filerio, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with disorderly conduct.
4:45 a.m. Sunday. Maryann C. Jamieson, 25, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with disorderly conduct.
10:55 a.m. Sunday. David Alvarez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with domestic abuse assault.
11:24 a.m. Sunday. William Michael Fortney, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, driving while barred, possession of controlled substance and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Eduardo Padilla, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Ward Street with assault.
4:30 p.m. Sunday. Ruben Sanchez, 27, of Des Moines, was charged at West Third Street and Phillips Street with failure to appear.
8:29 p.m. Sunday. Rosanna M. Campbell, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street with violation of protective order.
10 a.m. Monday. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:54 a.m. Monday. Sierre Irene Lennie, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highways 34 and 63 with possession of controlled substance.
6:50 p.m. Monday. Walkter Leon Denham, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
8:55 p.m. Monday. Candy Marie Iseton, 36, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with possession of marijuana, OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver's license.
11 p.m. Monday. Jose Gonzalez-Herrera, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of East Main Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:16 a.m. Tuesday. Bradie Lynn Close, 40, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of South Union Street with failure to appear and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Noon Tuesday. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct.
12:35 p.m. Tuesday. Shawna Fowler, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Steven Eastwood, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with sex offender registry violation.
5:25 p.m. Tuesday. David Logan Eakins, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pre-trial release.
6:52 p.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Taft Circle with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
9:29 p.m. Tuesday. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with two counts of failure to appear.
11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with three counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wapello Sheriff
April 1. Starla Klingel, 41, of Grinnell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for child endangerment.
April 1. Marco Solorzano, 25, of Des Moines, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for operating vehicle without owner's consent.
April 2. Jeremy Strayer, 45, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
April 3. David Eakins, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with harassment, failure to have interlocking ignition device, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving, eluding, operation without registration, failure to obey stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while barred.
April 3. Gage Parks, 21, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for operating vehicle without owner's consent.
April 4. Donald Willams, 23, of Brighton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for absence from custody.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:12 p.m. Sunday. Carylann Casey Stevens, was arrested for two out of county warrants in the 1700 block of South Main Street, Centerville.