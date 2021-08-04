Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 5:41 p.m. Monday. Taft Avenue. 5:53 p.m. Monday. Lillian Street. 1:33 a.m. Tuesday. North Jefferson Street. 8:38 a.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 11:06 a.m. Tuesday. Herrmann Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:20 a.m. Friday. Johnathan Micheal Albee, 29, of Des Moines, was served two warrants in the 300 block of North Ferry Street.
4:20 a.m. Friday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Wapello Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
4:20 a.m. Friday. Isaiah Zachary Sanders, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Wapello Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
8:06 a.m. Friday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Golf Avenue with third-degree burglary.
8:06 a.m. Friday. Durc Anthony Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Golf Avenue with third-degree burglary and was served a warrant.
2:11 p.m. Friday. Thein Maung, 45, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1500 block of Albia Road.
6:56 p.m. Friday. Zachary Craig Mason, 32, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
7:56 p.m. Friday. Anthony Collymore, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with possession of a controlled substance.
11:41 p.m. Friday. Erik Nolan Fountain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Willard Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
3:38 a.m. Saturday. Trenton Christopher Mull, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with third-degree harassment.
2:40 p.m. Saturday. Tyler Jay Jackson, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with unauthorized used of credit card and fifth-degree theft.
8:58 p.m. Saturday. Leonard Eugene Gordon, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Green Street with violation of no-contact order.
2:22 p.m. Sunday. Darwin Dennis Sell Jr., 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Cooper Avenue with third-degree sexual abuse.
2:48 p.m. Sunday. Lonye Willy, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Moore Street with public intoxication.
12:20 p.m. Monday. Dairin Rodas Gramajo, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with restrain of animals.
5:59 p.m. Monday. Julie Lynn Prasad, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Taft Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
7:16 p.m. Monday. Latoya Marie Shepherd, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Johnson Avenue with driving while barred.
11:28 p.m. Monday. Lawrence Laumeyer, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct.
8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree murder.
10:33 a.m. Tuesday. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with drunk driving revocation and was served with three warrants.
10:52 a.m. Tuesday. James Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with OWI second offense.
1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Michael Almy, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Minneopa Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Michele Sue Kohrs, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged with aggravated theft and possession of marijuana.
2:53 p.m. Tuesday. Adam Sean Horn, 47, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Chester Avenue.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Allan Joseph Wright, 35, of Eldon, was served with a warrant at East Vine Street and North Davis Street.
5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Brad William Barker, 42, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving under suspension and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
9:28 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan Joe Croft, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with providing false identification.
Wapello County Sheriff
No time given Friday. Jon Hill, 32, of Urbandale, was served an outstanding warrant for second-degree sexual abuse.
No time given Saturday. Brent Mock, 46, of Eddyville, was charged with domestic abuse.
1:44 a.m. Sunday. Tyler Adamson, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged with domestic abuse and child endangerment.
Appanoose County Sheriff
12:07 p.m. July 28. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of South 19th Street, Centerville, with two counts of violation of no-contact order.
3:35 p.m. Friday. William Allen Collins, 34, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of parole.
5:15 p.m. Friday. Micheal Justin Hoskins, 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was charged in the 15000 block of Highway 2 with trespass, second-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
6:25 p.m. Friday. John Paul Miller, 40, of Cincinnati, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with two counts of fraudulent use of registration, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, trespass, fifth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.
7:50 a.m. Saturday. Gerald Raymond McMurry, 54, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged in the 14000 block of Southfork Place with interference with official acts and OWI.
11:29 a.m. Saturday. Nicholas Cody Cone, 29, of Moulton, was charged in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street with violation of no-contact order.
3:45 p.m. Saturday. Nicholas Cody Cone, 29, of Moulton, was charged in the 22000 block of Dewey Road with violation of non-contact order and stalking.
8:19 p.m. Saturday. Dylan Rex Irwin, 30, of Centerville, was charged in the 23000 block of 160th Avenue with second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
3:52 p.m. Monday. Steven John Dyke, 34, of Udell, was charged in the 14000 block of Horseshoe Court, Moravia, with simple assault.
Centerville Police
1:56 a.m. Sunday. William George Lux, 59, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with interference with official acts.
2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of East Van Buren Street, Centerville, with disorderly conduct.