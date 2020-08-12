Ottumwa Fire
3:11 p.m. Tuesday. Tree on a power line in the 1500 block of Mable Street.
3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation at the intersection of Vine Street and Madison Avenue.
9:56 p.m. Tuesday. Garage fire in the 700 block of East Mary Street.
10:48 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to East Pennsylvania Avenue.
3:58 a.m. Wednesday. Public service on North Cherry Street.
5:32 a.m. Wednesday. Public service on North Cherry Street.
10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle accident on Highway 34 at Wildwood Drive.
Medical calls: 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. South Sheridan Avenue. 1:02 p.m. Tuesday. Joseph Avenue. 6:54 p.m. Tuesday. East Mable Street. 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. North Quincy Avenue. 8:39 p.m. Tuesday. South Ward Street. 8:02 a.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 9:56 a.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Second Street and Market Street. 11:04 a.m. Wednesday. Greater Ottumwa Park. 1:08 p.m. Wednesday. South Davis Street. 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. South Milner Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:37 a.m. Tuesday. Larry Michael Kauffold, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main and South Jefferson streets with driving under suspension, interference with official acts, no proof of insurance, operation without registration, and violation of protective order.
1:21 a.m. Tuesday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at Finley Avenue and Hamilton Street with driving while barred.
5:16 a.m. Tuesday. Angel Ann Steele, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of East Main Street with domestic assault serious.
10:22 a.m. Tuesday. Charles Kent Clark, 29, of Burlington, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
1:01 p.m. Tuesday. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with interference with official acts.
3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Jack Mckim Giberson, 28, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
6:51 p.m. Tuesday. Misty Dawn Hearn, 37, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of North Cherry Street.
7:44 p.m. Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Graham, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court and East Fifth streets with public intoxication and was served a warrant.
10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Michelle Nicole Peet, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Elm and Orchard streets with driving under suspension.
10:57 p.m. Tuesday. Robert William Venezia, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Finley Avenue and Friendly Lane with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
9:49 a.m. Tuesday. Dennis Mayfield III, 25, of Bloomfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
8:57 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested at Glenwood Avenue and Ferry Street with driving under suspension.