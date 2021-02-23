Ottumwa Fire
1:54 a.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to 100 block of South Court Street.
5:16 a.m. Sunday. Car crash with injuries in the 500 block of South Iowa Avenue.
7:18 p.m. Sunday. Car crash without injuries at Highway 63 and Rochester Road.
8:47 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of Frank Street.
4:02 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:33 p.m. Monday. Fire alarm on Oakridge Road.
2:51 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of North Weller Street.
2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Public Service in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street.
Medical calls: 3:57 p.m. Friday. North Ash. 5:01 p.m. Friday. Richmond Avenue and Ferry Street. 6:55 p.m. Friday. Hammond Avenue. 8:59 p.m. Friday. Pocahontas Lane. 9:08 p.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue. 5:44 a.m. Saturday. Swanson Avenue. 7:49 a.m. Saturday. South Elm Street. 9:04 a.m. Saturday. North Mclean Street. 6:41 p.m. Saturday. North Weller Street. 8:13 p.m. Saturday. North Quincy Avenue. 9:54 p.m. Saturday. Hayne Street. 7:21 a.m. Sunday. North Moore Street. 9:16 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 9:56 a.m. Sunday. East Fourth Street. 10:05 a.m. Sunday. Sussex Place. 12:42 p.m. Sunday. South Quincy Avenue. 6:57 p.m. Sunday. South Ransom Avenue. 8:22 p.m. Sunday. West Fourth Street. 11:31 p.m. Sunday. Minnesota Street. 12:25 a.m. Monday. West Rochester Road. 5:06 a.m. Monday. Grant Street. 5:35 a.m. Monday. West Rochester Road. 8:26 a.m. Monday. Ray Street. 8:34 a.m. Monday. Crestview Avenue. 8:41 a.m. Monday. North Madison Avenue. 9:55 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 2:40 p.m. Monday. North Van Buren Avenue. 6:42 a.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. Truman Road. 10:29 a.m. Tuesday. South Moore Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:38 a.m. Friday. George Delbert Post, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 2800 block of Brick Row Street with OWI and person under legal age.
8:25 a.m. Friday. Brian Allen Munyon, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
1:15 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with indecent exposure.
2:25 p.m. Friday. Najarro Nataly Jaimes, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft (shoplifting).
2:25 p.m. Friday. Kimberly Quintero, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft (shoplifting).
3:16 p.m. Friday. Christopher Lee Cox, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
7:47 p.m. Friday. Gregory Alexander Baird, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
9:07 p.m. Friday. Dyre Dionte Dean, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Center Avenue and Norris with interference with official acts, possession of marijuana, OWI, no SR 22 insurance and drunk driving revocation.
11:01 p.m. Friday. Mark Allen Covert, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue with trespass.
6:11 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Minneopa Avenue with violation of protective order.
1:40 p.m. Saturday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of protective order.
2:12 p.m. Saturday. Semere D. Mazgebo, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft (shoplifting).
5:20 p.m. Saturday. Robert Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Division and Park with driving while barred.
8:36 p.m. Saturday. Crystal Kay Deutscher, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Quincy Avenue with OWI.
11:52 p.m. Saturday. Ashley Renea Parks, 29, of Oskaloosa, was served with a warrant in the 2800 block of North Court Road.
12:47 a.m. Sunday. Sarah Leeann Henry, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Willard Street and West Finley Avenue with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:58 p.m. Sunday. Henry Edgar, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Mary Street.
7:12 p.m. Sunday. Orry Joe McClure, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Cass Street with driving while barred.
7:48 p.m. Sunday. Lee Johnny, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with drunk driving revocation and OWI.
8:34 p.m. Sunday. Brandon Allen Nichols, 23, of Knoxville, was served with a warrant at North Court Street and Elmdale Avenue.
11:25 p.m. Sunday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Benton Street with driving while barred.
12:15 a.m. Monday. Janeann Marie Grimes, 29, of Fairfield, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue.
2:15 p.m. Monday. David Beachy, 58, of Drakesville, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
4:45 p.m. Monday. Jeremy Lee Ludwick, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fourth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Monday. Angel Ann Drame, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of South Ferry Street.
Wapello Sheriff
9:59 p.m. Thursday. Jeremy Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for fourth-degree theft and failure to appear.
8:40 p.m. Friday. Jesse McElroy, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested at Highway 34 and Iowa Avenue with driving while revoked and failure to have ignition interlocking device.
12:49 a.m. Saturday. Kory Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at 601 Merino, Eddyville, with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, two counts of possession of controlled substance and two counts of controlled substance violation, and was arrested on outstanding warrants for three counts of failure to appear, two counts of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
12:49 a.m. Saturday. Rebecca Hagen, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at 601 Merino, Eddyville, with driving under suspension.
2:51 a.m. Saturday. Gerry Rilinger, 39, of Douds, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of probation violation.
8:17 p.m. Saturday. Trinton Davidson, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Ransom and Mary Streets with driving while revoked.