Ottumwa Fire
6:40 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of South Ward Street.
11:51 a.m. Saturday. Public service call in the 700 block of Lake Road.
2:35 p.m. Saturday. A car accident with injuries was reported in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.
Medical calls: 7:09 p.m. Friday. South Adella Street. 10:14 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 12:57 a.m. Saturday. East Wiliams Street. 1:45 a.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 2:38 p.m. Saturday. Orchard Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:50 a.m. Friday. Sanry Namelo, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue with fifth-degree theft, public intoxication and failure to appear.
11:35 a.m. Friday. Scott Lloyd Strom, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with controlled substance violation, drug tax stamp violation and possession of controlled substance.
1 p.m. Friday. Eric James Kendrick, 31, of Bloomfield, was charged at Court Street and Maple Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
7:51 p.m. Friday. Kevin Michael Ross, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Green Street and River with prohibited acts and was served a warrant.
10:10 p.m. Friday. Ligeria Rose Ervin, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson and South Ward streets with false report to public safety.
10:10 p.m. Friday. Jamison Allyn Wyatt, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson and South Ward streets with driving while barred and no proof of insurance.
11:32 p.m. Friday. Montana Francis Harland, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with interference with official acts.
12:34 a.m. Saturday. Ty Edward Davis, 19, of Maricopa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with person under legal age.
12:34 a.m. Saturday. Carter A. Johnson, 20, of Plattsmouth, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with person under legal age.
1:20 a.m. Saturday. Andi Torres, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Third Street with public intoxication.
1:20 a.m. Saturday. Gilbert A. Torres, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Third St. with domestic assault simple, public intoxication and prohibited acts.
9:27 a.m. Saturday. Mark Allen Reeves, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with first-degree burglary and robbery.
10:42 a.m. Saturday. Shane Michael Vice, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Mcpherson Avenue with domestic serious with injury or weapon.
3:24 p.m. Saturday. John Ansel Amburn Jr., 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:32 p.m. Saturday. Cameron E. Mietzner, 24, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication-drugs.
No time given, Sunday. Dimonta M. Anderson, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Mclean Street with domestic assault serious.
No time given, Sunday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Mclean Street with interference with official acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and domestic assault serious.
1:23 a.m. Sunday. Nathan David Cram, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Williams and South Willard Streets with OWI first offense.
3:09 a.m. Sunday. Keeley Dawn Frazier, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI first offense and open container.
1:31 p.m. Sunday. Maurice Dion J. McClure, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second St. with driving while barred and striking a parked vehicle.
7:03 p.m. Sunday. Jose Antonio Garza, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Pocahontas Lane with domestic assault serious.
Wapello Sheriff
11:42 a.m. Saturday. John Johnston, 58, of Kirkville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing.
5:30 a.m. Sunday. Quinton Guffey, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Venture Drive in Ottumwa with person under legal age.
5:30 a.m. Sunday. Scott Selix, 19, of Lovilia, was arrested and charged on Venture Drive in Ottumwa with person under legal age.
7:35 p.m. Sunday. Valerie Hatfield, 39, of Mystic, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
8:12 p.m. Sunday. Cameron Younker, 18, of Keosauqua, was arrested and charged in Eldon with possession of marijuana.
8:12 p.m. Sunday. Summer Brown, 18, of Eldon, was arrested and charged in Eldon with possession of marijuana.