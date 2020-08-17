Ottumwa Fire
10:19 a.m. Saturday. Public assistance in the 200 block of West Manning Avenue.
1:06 p.m. Sunday. Accident in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:33 p.m. Sunday. Debris cleanup at the intersection of Fourth and McLean streets.
11:19 a.m. Monday. Car fire at the intersection of Albia Road and Ferry Street.
Medical calls: 2:32 p.m. Friday. Mowrey Avenue. 3:39 p.m. Friday. East Sixth Street. 6:14 p.m. Friday. East Maple Avenue. 8:50 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 12:22 a.m. Saturday. North Wapello Street. 1:21 a.m. Saturday. South Court Street. 4:13 a.m. Saturday. Minnesota Street. 5:32 a.m. Saturday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 6 a.m. Saturday. Minnesota Street. 6:22 a.m. Saturday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 7:17 a.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 8:48 a.m. Saturday. South Cooper Avenue. 9:49 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 10:26 a.m. Saturday. West Main Street. 6:31 p.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 10:30 p.m. Saturday. East Finley Avenue. 2:21 a.m. Sunday. East Maple Avenue. 8:51 a.m. Sunday. South Webster Street. 9:19 a.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 1:14 p.m. Sunday. South Sheridan Street. 4:15 p.m. Sunday. East Vine Street. 5:44 p.m. Sunday. North Ransom Street. 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Hayne Street. 6:58 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Osage Drive. 9:24 p.m. Sunday. South Moore Street. 7:14 a.m. Monday. North Court Street. 7:15 a.m. Monday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 10:36 a.m. Monday. South Lillian Street. 11:04 a.m. Monday. Indian Trail Road. 12:47 p.m. Monday. East Sixth Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:11 a.m. Thursday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with assault on certain occupations-aggravated.
3:27 p.m. Thursday. Tamara Marie Rimmer, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Quincy Ave. with confining animals and failure to license dog.
3:27 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Anthony Rimmer, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Quincy Ave. with confining animals.
11:32 a.m. Friday. Scott Lloyd Strom, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. with failure to appear.
1:19 p.m. Friday. Leslie Damuth, 19, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
1:19 p.m. Friday. Hunter Nicole Hartman, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
1:42 p.m. Friday. Sally Eva Brownlee, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Ward St. with failure to appear.
3:39 p.m. Friday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Wilson St. and S. Ward St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and was served a warrant.
9:19 p.m. Friday. Aaron Paul Troy Falconer, 31, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in at E. 4th St. and N. Van Buren Ave.
9:19 p.m. Friday. Shelbie Rae Myers, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 4th. St. and N. Van Buren Ave. with driving while barred.
10:48 p.m. Friday. Charles Benjamin Forbes, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of S. Hancock St. with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:41 a.m. Saturday. Rita Jekkar, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
9:46 a.m. Saturday. Alan Wayne Buster, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with going armed with intent and willful injury.
1:32 p.m. Saturday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:20 p.m. Saturday. Bennie Paul Owens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged on S. Levee Trail with failure to appear.
11:47 p.m. Saturday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Ave. with public intoxication.
12:40 a.m. Sunday. Bradley Dale Edgington, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry St. Ext. with public intoxication-alcohol.
6:27 a.m. Sunday. Jeffrey William Binns, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with domestic assault.
5:10 p.m. Sunday. Charles Benjamin Forbes, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Boone Ave. with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass.
7:56 p.m. Sunday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with probation violation.
Wapello Sheriff
2:31 a.m. Friday. Sally McLeod, 38, of Chillicothe, was charged in the 17000 block of Eddyville Road in Ottumwa with OWI.
3:55 p.m. Friday. Jeremy Strayer, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
9:41 p.m. Friday. Lance Allsup, 33, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged at Berdan and 340th St. near Eddyville with OWI.
5:41 a.m. Saturday. Thaddeus Nolan, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
11:10 p.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were cited for possession under legal age. Gelver Betancourt, 18, of Ottumwa, was cited for possession under legal age in Eldon.
12:51 a.m. Sunday. Draven DeKraai, 19, of Bloomfield, was charged at Power Plant and Wapello-Monroe Roads in Eddyville with OWI.
2:35 p.m. Sunday. Darnell Lee, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse.
7:42 p.m. Sunday. Trace Dyer, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Madison and Clinton Avenues in Ottumwa with excessive speed, improper use of registration, no insurance (accident related), no SR-22 insurance on file, driving under suspension, eluding and carrying weapons.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:53 p.m. Thursday. Colton Chad Clark, 25, of Mystic, was charged at Alpine St. and N. Beecher St. in Cincinnati with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
7:33 a.m. Thursday. Car accident with injuries at 420th St. and Highway J3T.
Medical calls: 7:31 a.m. Thursday. W. Terry St., Centerville. 8:14 a.m. Thursday. E. 7th St., Moulton. 9:49 a.m. Thursday. E. Rock Valley Road, Centerville. 5:52 p.m. Thursday. S. Myra Lane, Moravia. 6:33 p.m. Thursday. 430th St., Plano. 7:46 p.m. Thursday. W. Washington St., Centerville. 1:29 a.m. Friday. N. 12th St., Centerville. 3:23 a.m. Friday. S. Drake Ave., Centerville. 8:58 a.m. Friday. S. 12th St., Centerville. 12:42 p.m. Friday. W. Terry St., Centerville. 4:49 p.m. Friday. E. Cross St., Centerville. 4:39 a.m. Saturday. S. 15th St. , Centerville. 1:37 p.m. Saturday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 2:59 a.m. Monday. E. Washington St., Centerville.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 8:14 a.m. Thursday. E. 7th St., Moulton.