Ottumwa Fire
4:44 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
11:53 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene on South Elm Street.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene on West Second Street.
1:32 p.m. Tuesday. Propane fire in the 300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Medical calls: 3:28 p.m. Monday. Russell Street. 5:41 p.m. Monday. Sussex Place. 8:45 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 11:12 p.m. Monday. Wabash Avenue. 1:55 a.m. Tuesday. Boone Avenue. 10:56 a.m. Tuesday. Ellis Avenue. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 12:39 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood Drive.
Ottumwa Police
3:40 a.m. Monday. Ruben Sanchez, 26, of Des Moines, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:40 a.m. Monday. Mackson Jesse, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
2:38 p.m. Monday. Zackary Steven Williams, 25, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 1400 block of Asbury Avenue with violation of probation.
7:25 p.m. Monday. Jackie Loren Hagans, 56, of Fairfield, was charged at Baldwin Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
7:48 p.m. Monday. Jesse James Clawson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Davis Street and East Williams Street with driving while barred.
9:40 p.m. Monday. Michael Anthony Nulph, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with failure to appear.
10:46 p.m. Monday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Bardell Street with driving while barred.
11:48 p.m. Monday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hayne and Cherry with fifth-degree theft.