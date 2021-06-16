Ottumwa Fire
2:39 a.m. Wednesday. Cooking fire on Albia Road.
3:42 p.m. Tuesday. Minneopa Avenue. 7:04 p.m. Tuesday. Oak Ridge Road. 7:38 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 11:32 p.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 12:59 a.m. Wednesday. South Sheridan Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:37 a.m. Tuesday. Terry Lee McAntire, 53, of Prospect, Illinois, was charged at Carter Avenue and North Court Street with public intoxication.
7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI second offense, no proof of insurance and failure to control vehicle.
1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Amanda Elizabeth Aguilar, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with failure to license dog.
1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Cynthia Lou Barnes, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with cruelty to animals and confining animals.
8:13 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Dewayne Stommel, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged on Sussex Place with third-degree sexual abuse.
10:06 p.m. Tuesday. Duston Paul Mclaughlin, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Moore Street with assault causing bodily injury.