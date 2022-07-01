Ottumwa Police
12:51 a.m. Wednesday. Mark Turner, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
1:59 a.m. Wednesday. Sherry Dawn Clawson, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Division Street with public intoxication.
1:59 a.m. Wednesday. Timothy Lee Clawson, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Division Street with public intoxication.
10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Cameron Shawn Thomas, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of South Willard Street.
4 p.m. Wednesday. Samantha Larae Bix, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Fourth Street with theft and trespass.
5:11 p.m. Wednesday. William Robert Yeager, 50, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
8:37 p.m. Wednesday. Lance Daryn Wild, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Waverly Avenue with second-degree theft.
11:59 a.m. Thursday. Jeffrey Brian Smith, 29, of Blakesburg, was charged at Branham Avenue and Waverly Avenue with striking unattended vehicle.
1:24 p.m. Thursday. Paul Lewis Wagner, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with voluntary absence from custody.
