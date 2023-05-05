Ottumwa Police

1:41 a.m. Wednesday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:41 a.m. Wednesday. A 31-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:41 a.m. Wednesday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.

5:44 a.m. Wednesday. A 56-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with violation of no contact order.

3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A 30-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

3:35 p.m. Wednesday. A 46-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.

9 p.m. Wednesday. A 49-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of East Williams with violation of probation.

9:26 p.m. Wednesday. A 25-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with intent to delivery marijuana.

10:39 p.m. Wednesday. A 31-year-old female charge in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.

9:14 a.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old female was charged in the 800 block of Hackberry Street with violation of probation.

10:26 a.m. Thursday. A 33-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.

11:28 a.m. Thursday. A 33-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.

7:30 p.m. Thursday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with OWI.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you