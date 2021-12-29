Ottumwa Police
1:20 a.m. Dec. 23. Roy Joseph Rummelhart, 26, of Selma, was charged on Highway 34 East with OWI.
3:22 a.m. Dec. 23. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with trespass.
3:47 a.m. Dec. 23. Nicholas Owen Strunk, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at South Willard Street and West Finley Avenue.
11:25 a.m. Dec. 23. Samantha Lynn Johnson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with ongoing criminal conduct.
12:38 p.m. Dec. 23. Alex James Lankford, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft and fifth-degree theft.
1:16 p.m. Dec. 23. Jordan Isaiah Brewer Parnell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with second-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:16 p.m. Dec. 23. Krystal Joann Leigh Orr, 35, of Pleasantville, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Street with third-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:35 p.m. Dec. 23. Jimenez Yadi Hernandez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
4:35 p.m. Dec. 23. Sarai Gabriella Hernandez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with violation of protective order.
8:57 p.m. Dec. 23. Sean Wesley Dabney, 45, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:07 p.m. Dec. 23. Rosemary Marie Fletcher Fite, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with providing false information.
11:08 p.m. Dec. 23. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
No time given, Dec. 23. Arcelia Andrade, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:02 a.m. Friday. Francisco Lopez, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication and public nudity.
2:11 a.m. Friday. K-last Paulis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Davis Street with OWI, eluding and interference with official acts.
2:32 a.m. Friday. Brendon Jeromy Crow, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at Myrtle Street and Bardell Street with possession of controlled substance and littering.
3:57 a.m. Friday. Alea Kaye Cram, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Elmdale Avenue with OWI, striking a parked vehicle and operation without registration.
7:59 a.m. Friday. Brittany Danielle Eaton, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
9:38 a.m. Friday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with trespass.
10:26 a.m. Friday. John Thomas Layton, 30, of Fremont, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Church Street.
1:26 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI and possession or purchase of alcohol under legal age.
4:48 p.m. Friday. Jamison Grant Leathers, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of East Mary Street with failure to appear.
10:14 p.m. Friday. Marivel Reid Diaz, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Ash Street with OWI, failure to provide information and aid and failure to obey stop sign.
10:51 p.m. Friday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with trespass.
12:24 a.m. Saturday. Marco Castellanos Turcios, 73, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of South Milner Street with OWI.
2:25 a.m. Saturday. Rodney Shaun Dickerson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
11:27 a.m. Saturday. Beau Garrett Jones, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of South Milner Street with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
2:05 p.m. Saturday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with six warrants in the 1700 block of East Second Street.
2:18 p.m. Saturday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with first-degree burglary and assault.
4:58 p.m. Saturday. Emily Marie Boyd, 33, of Agency, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of controlled substance, failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
4:58 p.m. Saturday. Michael Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.
5:22 p.m. Saturday. Michele Sue Kohrs, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North McLean with assault, interference with official acts, and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
7 p.m. Saturday. Travis Dale Schark, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Harvey Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:15 p.m. Saturday. Joshua Charles Lee Taylor, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Kenyon Avenue and West Second Street with driving while barred.
11:22 p.m. Saturday. Fermin Joel Garcia, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue with domestic abuse assault, obstruction of emergency communications and five counts of child endangerment.
1:02 p.m. Sunday. Stacy Loraine Adler, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
4:21 p.m. Sunday. David Ray Brown, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with failure to appear.
4:40 p.m. Sunday. Wayne Emery Lukehart, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Adella Street and Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
7:45 p.m. Sunday. Jamie Paul Picken, 50 of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
8:10 p.m. Sunday. Randall Leigh Walker Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue with second-degree burglary.
10:39 p.m. Sunday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Hancock Street and East Vine Street with fifth-degree theft.
3:53 a.m. Monday. Nelson Andrew, 28, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was charged in the 200 block of South Green Street with OWI.
4:57 a.m. Monday. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:57 a.m. Monday. Rachael Joanne Wilson, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:22 a.m. Monday. William Isom Pickerell, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
5:43 p.m. Monday. Clayton Allen Wilkins, 23, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with assault.
7:42 p.m. Monday. Keeley Dawn Frazier, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:46 p.m. Monday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albany Street with violation of protective order.
11:53 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at Queen Anne Avenue and South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
2:32 a.m. Tuesday. Aaron Douglas Fry, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Sheridan Avenue with OWI third offense, operation without registration and no valid license.
4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Traci Lynn Herb-Dowell, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:29 p.m. Tuesday. Randall Leigh Walker Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
7 p.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Allen Box, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Steller Avenue with public intoxication and failure to control vehicle.
8:24 p.m. Tuesday. Macy Marie Zapata, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ash Street with driving while barred.
8:31 p.m. Tuesday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree harassment and reckless driving.
No time given, Tuesday. Emily Marie Boyd, 33, of Agency, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
Centerville Police
12 p.m. Monday. Timothy Lee Hobart, 50, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Centerville, was charged on Walnut Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:56 p.m. Friday. John Thomas Layton, 30, of Fremont, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with fifth-degree theft.
10:54 p.m. Saturday. Jerry Steven Smith, 46, of Moulton, was charged at Second Street North and East Wall Street, Exline, with two counts of failure to appear.
11:08 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Jeffrey Devore, 33, of Mystic, was charged in the 1200 block of West Main Street, Mystic, with use of another persons urine for drug screening and was arrested on two warrants.