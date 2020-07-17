Ottumwa Fire
6:21 p.m. Wednesday. 1033 Bruce St. for a structure fire.
2:43 a.m. Thursday. North Elm St. for car accident fluid cleanup.
8:10 a.m. Thursday. North Weller for a false alarm.
10:03 a.m. Thursday. Minnesota St. for fluid cleanup.
6:11 p.m. Thursday. Ransom St. for a false alarm.
1:43 a.m. Friday. Albia Road for smoke removal.
8:16 a.m. Friday. Stellar Ave. for investigation.
2:17 p.m. Friday. Harvey for a grass fire.
Medical calls: 4:57 p.m. Wednesday. South Madison. 6:02 p.m. Wednesday. Blackhawk River access. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday. Lillian St. 8:18 p.m. Wednesday. North Court. 10:42 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward. 12:20 a.m. Thursday. North Court. 4:17 a.m. Thursday. Richmond and Ferry. 4:22 a.m. Thursday. Crestview. 10:04 a.m. Thursday. North Court. 1:04 p.m. Thursday. North Court. 4:31 p.m. Thursday. South Madison. 7:32 p.m. Thursday. Venture. 7:32 a.m. Friday. East Plum. 10:08 a.m. Friday. West 2nd. 10:20 a.m. Friday. North Wapello. 2:03 p.m. Friday. West 2nd. 2:39 p.m. Friday. Indian Trail Road.
Ottumwa Police
12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Tessa Rea Jean Salisbury, 27, Hedrick, was charged in the 1300 block of N. Court St. with failure to maintain control, driving while license revoked for OWI, interference with official acts, no SR22 insurance, open container and OWI.
9:14 a.m. Wednesday. Brian Steven Walters, 36, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. 4th St. with failure to appear.
10:26 a.m. Wednesday. Brittany Morgan McDougall, 34, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:26 a.m. Wednesday. Carlos Velasco, 34, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with driving under suspension, no SR22 insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:26 p.m. Wednesday. Traevyn Austin Brinegar, 19, Moulton, was charged at the Wapello County Law Center with assault displaying weapon, assault on persons in certain occupations, assault while participating in a felony, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, going armed with intent, harassment and public official, intimidation with dangerous weapon, and threat of terrorism.
1:44 p.m. Wednesday. Matthew Cole Stines, 32, Bloomfield, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:57 p.m. Wednesday. Stephyne Reneae Stewart, 32, Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Ave. with failure to appear.
6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Orry Keith Terrell, 29, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Bruce St. with arson.
7:47 p.m. Wednesday. Louis Stanley Fitzner, 24, Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of a protective order.
8:56 p.m. Wednesday. Maurice Dion McClure, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of N. Court Road with violation of a protective order.
Centerville Police
2:16 p.m. Wednesday. Jesse Michael Knowles, 30, Centerville, was charged in the 19000 block of St. Joseph’s Drive with revocation of pre-trial release.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
11:22 a.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle fire in 500 block of N. 17th St., Centerville.
Medical calls: 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. 108th Ave., Plano. 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. E. Prairie St., Centerville. 5:48 p.m. Thursday. Washington St., Centerville. 2:54 a.m. Friday. W. State St., Centerville.
Appanoose County Sheriff
4:18 p.m. Wednesday. Michelle Diane Adams, 30, Mystic, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway T14 with third-degree burglary of vehicle.